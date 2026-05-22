The Witch Story – by Jackie Adams

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Greta is sure, once she leaves her cheating ex-husband behind, that she will find a better life and a fresh start with her dad. It’s not easy leaving behind a marriage she has become adjusted to, but she does it with a newfound braveness. With every wheel spin of her 80s style truck, the house she shared with her ex-husband, Geo, becomes smaller and smaller in her rear view mirror.
Life with her dad in a small town is dreamy, until a man she’s not interested in starts a rumor about her being a witch. Sounds childish, but it ends up a big deal when she can’t land a job over 30 miles away because the owners think she practices satanism! Now what???
Add a cowboy who takes an interest in Greta with promises he’s not interested in her, because he wants her aunt’s land for the lumber company he works for. Greta despises him for it. What do time and time’s spell eventually do?
Greta chases down a mailman that gives her direction to a rancher who finally takes the time to believe in her and give her a job. Sure, it’s dirty work, but Greta is willing to get her hands dirty for a paycheck! Is that what the rancher is, dirty? Does he have more in mind for Greta?
ADDITIONAL TITLES:
- Simplicity, A Love Story
Darcy’s boyfriend left her, heartbroken, she wonders whether she will ever love again. She meets an advertising agent, Michael, at a dog park after moving to the big city next door to be with friends. Will their relationship blossom into love?
- Back to Square One
Jillian’s life falls a part. Her husband has hit her for the last time after her son shoves her. She’s not going to let the cycle continue. She moves in with her parents. Soon fires start everywhere. What is happening?
- Catfished
Come join the Rom-Com adventure of Denise and Rowan, who meet in a chatroom using each other’s best friends’ photographs. Will they meet and how?
- Tale of Terror: Living with Schizophrenia
Lucy has schizophrenia. She has problems distinguishing between reality and hallucinations. Did someone call her name or was it just her imagination? Can a young lady with this form of schizophrenia work and have a relationship with a man?
- The Third Eye
Nessie is a photographer who comes home to find her best friend lying in a pool of blood to discover she’s dead. Nessie ends up falling in love with the detective working April’s case. He starts getting cold feet, why?
- Aliens Amongst Us
Have you wondered about aliens? What they are like? What they do when they get to Earth? Two of these aliens are Zircon and Rizkey. Zircon falls in love. Earth is threatened with attack from a Galactic Space. What will Zygon and Rizkey do!
- Run Along Now
Not only is this novel about a FEMALE serial killer, but she’s very likeable! Read what’s on her mind! Suzanne, a young lady with a chip on her shoulders. She killed and will kill again! After all she is a serial killer.
- Walk of a Dead Man
Levi Adams is a cowboy who works at a neighboring ranch tending to cattle and running horses. He’s saving up to seek revenge on the outlaw who killed his pap! Will he get his justice?
- The Southside Kids
Misfit kids create a club. One of their friends is bullied. They try to find a solution to end it. They join together in their clubhouse to vote for an answer.
- Trust, A Novel: Author’s Preferred Version
“Trust, A Novel” is a story of a woman struggling to gain control and make sense of her life. You begin to genuinely care about Tori and hope that through her struggles she finds happiness and peace.
- Don’t Take Christmas Away
Christmas is supposed to be a happy time, so when happens to Angela’s children when the psychiatrist wants to take Christmas away? Will Angela’s brother, Uncle Nick, be able to stop this from happening?
- Sleep Weaver
Tinia has been gifted a supernatural ability by her grandmother. She controls people’s sleep and causes them to either to have a dream or a nightmare. When she tests her ability on a crush, she can’t believe it worked!
- Secondhand Truths
What happens when the perfect man turns out to be her worse enemy? Come on this journey and explore Macy’s soon to be or soon to be over life.
- The Librarian’s Escape
Macy is a librarian who shares reading her through her diary. What happens when her best friend’s dad disappears? Could it be her friend who murdered his father?
- Never Say No
What happens when a childhood friend texts years later and wants to meet up? Does he want a friendship or does he have another twist in mind?
- Annie & Her Friend the 9-Millimeter
What happens when you go from being a bullied child in a small town, to a murderer in a big city? What happens when the murderer returns to the small town?
- A Cozy Holiday Romance
What happens when you take a single mother and mix an old romance that had gone wrong with a new romance that is going right??? Ingredients for a disaster just waiting to happen!
- A Hitchhiker Called Yesterday
Michelle’s husband pushes her out of the car onto the highway. Her mother died in a car accident. Terrified, she puts her thumb out and ends up hitchhiking to a fresh start thanks to her new friend.
- Max’s Journey: Who rescued who???
Journey through the puppy Max’s life who gets adopted from an animal shelter. Along the way, he helps many different families. Does he find his furever home as he ages to a senior?
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Jackie Adams lives in a small town enjoying her life as an author with her two dogs.
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