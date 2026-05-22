The Witch Story – by Jackie Adams

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About the Book

Greta is sure, once she leaves her cheating ex-husband behind, that she will find a better life and a fresh start with her dad. It’s not easy leaving behind a marriage she has become adjusted to, but she does it with a newfound braveness. With every wheel spin of her 80s style truck, the house she shared with her ex-husband, Geo, becomes smaller and smaller in her rear view mirror.

Life with her dad in a small town is dreamy, until a man she’s not interested in starts a rumor about her being a witch. Sounds childish, but it ends up a big deal when she can’t land a job over 30 miles away because the owners think she practices satanism! Now what???

Add a cowboy who takes an interest in Greta with promises he’s not interested in her, because he wants her aunt’s land for the lumber company he works for. Greta despises him for it. What do time and time’s spell eventually do?

Greta chases down a mailman that gives her direction to a rancher who finally takes the time to believe in her and give her a job. Sure, it’s dirty work, but Greta is willing to get her hands dirty for a paycheck! Is that what the rancher is, dirty? Does he have more in mind for Greta?

ADDITIONAL TITLES:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Jackie Adams lives in a small town enjoying her life as an author with her two dogs.

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