Widowhood: To Date or Not To Date… That Is the Question – by Judy Towne Jennings

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About the Book

This book is meant to encourage all those widowed to move out of their grief to a life of purpose with new sources of unconditional love. Both men and women aged from 60’s to 90’s were interviewed. The main focus is to share their individual choices to encourage others to ponder their own journeys. All have a journey, hopefully within an adventure with God.

Pets can become wonderful companions extending unconditional love. People interviewed in this book explain why they chose as they did. Some developed a strong bond with their God. Others chose a path of service that makes their life fulfilling. And many share the joy from relationships with another person: As a friend, companion, true love, and/or marriage partner.

Info is given for safety when meeting someone online, with tips for dating successfully. For those dating seriously, advice is presented about health issues, family issues, financial realities, merging households, and the importance of discussing individual beliefs about passion.

Both positive and negative stories are shared because not all relationships are positive. Catastrophes happen. What can one do to find peace and joy after a calamity?

Four gentlemen shared their experiences and perspectives about being widowed. These men felt strongly that widowers’ stories also need to be shared.

It is a needed book in today’s norms. Hopefully, it might begin to change the cultural restraints on the life choices offered to widowed persons. One size does not fit all. Joy and happiness can happen. Moments that take one’s breath away are possible whether a person chooses to seek friendship with a person of the opposite six or not. Enjoy.

ADDITIONAL TITLES:

The Wonderful Widowhood World: If You Give Friendship with God a Try by Judy Towne Jennings MA PT Life does not end for a woman after the death of her husband. There may be mountain-top breath-taking moments in her future, possibly even passion.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Judy Towne Jennings has transitioned from a Physical Therapist to an author. She writes her experiences related to caregiving for a husband with a neurological disease, her widowhood journey, and her mentoring with widows.

Life can be an adventure on the road to becoming all that God has destined for each person after a calamity. She shares God moments, miracles and God messages.

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