The Girl and the Philosopher – by Frank Kyle

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The Girl and the Philosopher is about a young woman whose flight from tragedy becomes an epic journey not unlike Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Her journey inspires, amazes, and frightens. But what inspires, amazes, and frightens is not an imagined fantasy world, but reality, the reality of the world we live in seen through the looking glasses of science, history, philosophy, art and, of course, the lives of the characters. What is revealed about our world and about ourselves is both amazing and deeply disturbing.
The word philosophy means the love of wisdom. Wisdom, however, cannot be achieved without knowledge, and the goal of this story is to provide knowledge that leads to wisdom, knowledge taken from philosophy, science, religion and art. The Girl and the Philosopher is intended for young women interested acquiring knowledge from the thinkers discussed in the story. The story is not a pacifier. There is political folly, war, rape, cancer, and death. The story is serious business because life is serious business. Yet, there are profoundly positive values such as love, friendship, and beauty, but as Buddha discovered, they are continually threatened by the forces of nature—sickness, old age, and death. However, the greatest threat to the life-world is masculine aggression, especially in the form of war.
ADDITIONAL TITLES:
- Christine’s Philosophical Journey to Paris – Book Two
A young woman’s philosophical Journey leads to Paris.
- Su Casa Es Mi Casa – 2020 Revised Edition
A comedy describing an American family’s encounter with illegal immigrants.
- Christine’s Philosophical Journey to San Diego – 2018 edition
A young woman’s philosophical Journey leads to San Diego.
- Freddy’s Freaky American Life – 2019 edition
An American teenager’s freaky American life.
- Tatiana
A Poetic tribute to Tatiana Prosvirnina (February 1982 – October 1998).
- The Sun Also Rises And the Post-Narrative Condition
The book examines the possibility of a new religion.
- Gringo – July 4, 2020 Edition
High school teacher awaits trial for shooting an illegal alien.
- Her Quest – Fourth Edition, 2019
Elen lives in the post-apocalyptic megacity state Usatopia. It is a city-state populated by robots and artificial organisms including humans. The world has been ravaged by war and disease. Most of humanity no longer exists. This is the setting of her quest to find the key to her father’s happiness.
- Transcending the Abrahamic Religions: The Philosophies of The Sun Also Rises and Basho Poetry
Do human beings have a cosmic purpose apart from that offered by religious myths such as Judaism, Christianity, and Islam? They do, a cosmic raison d’être based on science and philosophy and rooted in humans’ unique ability to be intelligent, appreciative observers. This and related topics are examined in Transcending the Abrahamic Religions.
- Christopher Thomas Smith’s Excursion into the Interdict Zone: File Number 5.328.428
Why did his brilliant colleague E.R. Richman leave Aristos, a high-tech utopia, to live in the dystopia of the Interdict Zone? Looking for answers Smith decides to go there himself. Thus begins an adventure that will change his life.
- Desperate Love: A Ghost Story Told through Letters
The letters speak for all lovers in so far as they are a testament to the invisible world of love past and present.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Frank Kyle has a doctorate in English, MA degrees in English, philosophy, and psychology, and a BA philosophy. He has published 12 books.
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