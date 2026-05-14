Six Holocausts, Retribution and Salvation (English Edition) – by Valdemar Malin

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About the Book

This book is about unknown Holocausts; about the deadliest enemies of Jews—the perpetrators of those Holocausts; about how those enemies were destroyed; and what helped the Jewish people to escape annihilation throughout their 3500-year-long history.

Part 1 of the book is entitled Six Holocausts in Jewish History. It reveals six the most horrific catastrophes in Jewish history that could have led or have already brought the Jewish people to the brink of annihilation. All of them were identified as Holocausts.

Three of them happened in antiquity. The Egyptian Holocaust was miraculously prevented during the Exodus of Jews from Egypt (the 14th century BCE)—the Pharaoh was drowned. Otherwise, the entire Jewish people would have seized to exist! Two other Holocausts have really happened. The Assyrian Holocaust (the 7th century BCE) was the result of the invasion of ancient Israel and Judea by the Assyrian Empire—almost 90% of the Jewish people have been annihilated or exiled! The Roman Holocaust was the result of the Judea-Roman Wars in the 1st century CE—almost 80% of the Jewish people were killed or exiled!

Three Holocausts were identified in modernity (all in the 20th century CE), including the real Nazi Holocaust. Two others were miraculously prevented. The Soviet Holocaust could have been the result of deportation of Soviet Jews to Siberia by Joseph Stalin in 1953—100% of Soviet Jews or almost 20% of the world Jewish population would been annihilated! The Iraqi Holocaust could have been the result of acquisition of nuclear weapon by Saddam Husein in the 1990s—100% of Israelis or more than 50% of the world Jewish population would have died!

All these Holocausts were not random historic events. They happened only when Jews were free, gained their own independent state or equal rights in the state they lived. There were no Holocausts when Jews were enslaved, stateless or oppressed! This paradoxical regularity of Jewish history was named the Paradox of Holocaust.

Part 2 of the book is entitled Pantheon of Infamy, Law of Retribution and Tunnel of Exodus. It gives answers to three main questions.

Who were the deadliest enemies of Jews, perpetrators of those Holocausts who threatened the very existence of the Jewish people? They were exposed in an imaginary gallery named the Pantheon of Infamy.

How were the mortal enemies of Jews destroyed? All of them ended up in strikingly similar way. They died premature, violent and humiliating death. It was an inevitable punishment! It was another unknown, mysterious regularity of Jewish history that was named the Law of Retribution.

How did Jews manage to escape annihilation and what guided them to salvation? Some miraculous, even supernatural events have always emerged when Jews found themselves on the brink of annihilation! The first miracle happened during the Exodus of Jews from Egypt. A miraculous passage (tunnel) in the parted Red Sea emerged guiding Jews to salvation. Various yet similar life-saving tunnels opened before Jews many times in the course of the 3500-year-long Jewish history. Therefore, by analogy, such miraculous, supernatural regularity of Jewish history was named the Tunnel of Exodus.

More information about these regularities can be found in the book “Law of Conservation of Jews” by Valdemar Malin.

ADDITIONAL TITLES:

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Dr. Valdemar Malin is an internationally recognized engineer and scientist. Immigrated to the US from the former USSR in 1979. Employed by defense research centers and academia (Northwestern University, Illinois Institute of Technology), Dr. Valdemar Malin was working on numerous projects sponsored by major defense contractors (Lockheed Martin Corp., GE Power, NASSCO and others) and by the US Government agencies (the US Army, Navy, NASA and FHWA). During his distinguished career, Dr. Malin has published more than 50 scientific articles and books and received numerous national and international awards. He was elected Fellow of a professional society for his advanced research and technological innovations.

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