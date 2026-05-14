A Camel In The Castle – by Julie Goldschmidt

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About the Book

Join long-time global worker Julie Goldschmidt, as she shares the highs and lows of living out her Christian faith, while finding a new home in Scotland. This 31-day devotional book is a compilation of life and lessons from the every day grind on the mission field. Each reading is about 5-7 minutes and contains thoughtful scriptures, honest stories, and reflective moments. No matter where you are on your own spiritual journey it helps to know that you don’t walk alone. This book is meant to encourage and inspire you to keep going and keep growing!

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Julie Goldschmidt has worked in Scotland as a Global Worker with Assemblies of God World Mission for 20 years. She has served in nearly every area of church ministry for the last 28 years. A former high school teacher, born and raised in NJ, she now lives with her family in the U.K. The Goldschmidts are missionary mentors, church planters, university chaplains, and currently run a church and cafe in Edinburgh City.

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