Air-Minded – by Kimberly Sheeter

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About the Book

Air-Minded is a braided historical novel that follows two lives moving through the golden age of flight.

John Paul Riddle was an aviation evangelist, a builder, promoter, and teacher who helped turn spectacle into infrastructure: airfields, training programs, and air mail routes. He believed flight could connect and protect a nation.

Earnest Pletch was an aviation assassin. He moved through the same system with intent, exploiting its gaps as it took shape. Where Riddle built trust, Pletch tested it, hard, destroying lives.

Their stories unfold in parallel across the early decades of powered flight, from barnstorming fields to flight schools, from improvised risk to organized industry. They do not move in lockstep, but they share a sky and a culture coming to terms with the miracle of flight.

At its core, Air-Minded is about how systems take hold: who builds them, who uses them, and what happens when the same technology can inspire, connect, and kill.

ADDITIONAL TITLES:

Scandal Sisters by Kimberly Sheeter Scandal Sisters is a historical novel based on the true story of two Gilded Age sisters who turned scandal into strategy. Bold, witty, and defiant, they sued millionaires, shocked society, and rewrote the rules—long before Instagram.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Kimberly Sheeter has spent 15 years writing about aerospace, tracing the people, risks and systems that power flight. In her latest novel, Air-Minded, she follows early aviation from spectacle to structure. Her two earlier novels are No Gifts, Please and Scandal Sisters.

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