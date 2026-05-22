The Nine-Tailed Fox – by Willow Healy

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About the Book

When English teacher Mona Marshall moves into a 19th century Tokyo teahouse, the threats begin. Befriended by sumo wrestlers and stalked by a yakuza Mona’s peril goes from bad to worse. During the night of the blood-red moon, an earthquake opens a cavity in Mona’s garden- where hidden for a century and a half- is the priceless sword of Musamune, Japan’s greatest sword maker.

Mona unsheathes the sword and the ghost of Emperor Meiji appears. The sword entangles her in the emperor’s curse and the witch’s web. To save her life she must solve two murders and break the witch’s curse placed on the emperor before the last bell tolls in the New Year.

REVIEW:

Judges comments: Your work stood out among a strong field of submissions from talented independent authors around the world. Our judges were impressed by the creativity, storytelling, and originality represented in your entry. – Indie Gold Awards Winner Best Mystery 2026

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author:

Willow Healy has lived, traveled, and worked all over the world. She uses her experiences and adventures in Japan, Nepal, Tibet, Borneo, Lesotho, Germany, and Canada, as a source of inspiration to write novels set in faraway lands and populated with memorable characters. In Japan, she taught English to businessmen, and in Tokyo worked on NHK television and radio. In Nepal, she was marketing manager for a resort in the Himalayas. In Lesotho, Africa, she was representative for a Canadian parastatal which brought out short term volunteers to assist with a multitude of wonderful projects. While in Canada, she did marketing for a Native American art gallery specializing in stone sculpture. In the United States, among other things, she was a travel agent and customer relations manager for a software company.

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