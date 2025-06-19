Murder on Greyhound Beach: A Rachel Chance and Will Keller Mystery – by Randall Wisehart

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book:

Rachel Chance is looking forward to a relaxing vacation and a delayed honeymoon at the beach with her husband Will Keller and their two greyhounds, Abby and Zane. However, when Rachel meets with friend and former colleague Kim O’Brien, she discovers that Kim is having issues with her boyfriend Jack, and one issue involves a substantial inheritance Kim will soon be receiving.

When Jack disappears, Kim comes to Rachel for help. Rachel balances supporting her friend with continuing to make a delayed honeymoon a priority. Suddenly, Jack reappears but has no memory of where he has been for the past two days. When a woman appears who says she is Jack’s sister, Kim is shocked to discover that Jack has been hiding things about his past. Rachel and Will help Kim look for answers, but the more they find out, the more secrets they uncover.

Rachel and Will meet a group working with Kim to establish a dog therapy program using Greyhounds. When the money raised for the program disappears, Rachel and Will take their Greyhounds, Abby and Zane, to Turtle Bay Retirement Community, where Jack works, to promote the dog therapy program. They find both suspects and more questions.

While Rachel is trying to help Kim process new information about Jack, one of Jack’s coworkers is murdered. Jack and Kim are both considered suspects by local police. With local police focused on Jack and Kim, Rachel and Will look elsewhere for a clever criminal.

Rachel and Will enlist the aid of an old friend and a new friend to unravel a mystery and find a killer. The more they find out, the more secrets they uncover. When another murder attempt nearly succeeds, Rachel and Will are determined to continue.

Rachel and Kim are lured into a dangerous situation, and it’s up to Rachel to devise a plan to escape. When the authorities are diverted, Rachel and Will race to catch a killer before the killer disappears.

Will Rachel and Will find a killer who seems to always be a step ahead? Will they be able to save the pet therapy program? The answers may lie in trusting a faithful Greyhound.

Addiational Book From This Author:

About the Author

Randall Wisehart is a retired educator. He taught middle school through graduate school. In addition to the Rachel Chance and Will Keller mysteries, he has also written three historical fiction novels for middle grades students. Randall lives in east central Indiana with his wife Tammy and their happily retired Greyhounds.

