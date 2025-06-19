Annie & Her Friend the 9-Millimeter – by Jackie Adams

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book

Annie grew up poor in a small town that mocked, criticized, and teased her parents and her. She hates it here. She lost her mother at the young age of six, and then she lost her father at the young age of sixteen. She finishes school, but as soon as she does she moves far away from the small town in Missouri to the large city of New York.

Annie starts killing very bad men. She has no shame in her game. But what happens when two men witness what she does and threaten to expose her if she doesn’t kill for them??? All she must do is go back to her hometown and do it. Sounds easy enough, right? Not to Annie, who has despised the town since moving from it.

What happens in the mist of the chaos when she meets a man she has fallen in love with who wants to marry her and have children with her??? Can a murderer be a good mother??? Her mom was the best, but she doesn’t think she can live up to her expectations

About the Author:

Jackie Adams resides at the gateway of the Ozarks in Missouri. She enjoys being with her three boys, two of which are dogs. She has a passion in writing and hopes to do much more.

