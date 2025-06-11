Nothing Ever Changes And Other Mutations – by Dick Dorworth

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!
About the Book:
“Nothing Ever Changes And Other Mutations” encourages its readers to do their best to appreciate and savor each moment of this fleeting life, and to neither hang on to the past nor anticipate the future. Learning to focus completely on the moment at hand is, in my opinion, the very best training for the mind, the spirit, the body and the soul to understand and be grateful to and for every sentient being and the flora and fauna, the sun, air and wind,the water, the air and wind, the Earth and the Universe which has, so far, allowed Homo Sapiens to survive. The Earth is somewhere abound four billion years old, and in that time hundreds of thousands of species of flora and fauna have lived and died, as will, in due time, Homo Sapiens.
Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.
Other Titles from this Author:
- THE ONLY PATH: A Memoir
This is a memoir of the author’s first 23 years, written when he was in his 70’s, which was 30 years after his father explained, for the first time, some of the family’s dysfunctional dynamics, alcoholism, and alienation. At 23, he saw his path through mountains and skiing. At 46, he understood it…
- WHAT ARE YOU DOING? And Other Buddha’s Dharma Dances
This book is filled with perspectives of what it means to be a modern engaged Buddhist in the 21st century, encouraging and hopefully helping the world to walk the Eightfold Noble Path.
- LESSONS FROM THE CAVE and others after leaving the cave
This book contains 29 essays and one poem inspired by the author’s life of skiing, climbing and wandering in the mountains of the world. He is very grateful for the beauty and lessons of that path, and very disturbed by the changes he sees.
- RAMBLES, RUMINATIONS AND CHANGING RIVERS IN THE GRAND CANYON
Dick Dorworth spent 50 years climbing, hiking and guiding in the Grand Canyon. He also is grateful for several private rafting trips down the Colorado River through the canyon, some of them in the company of children and grandchildren.
About the Author
Dick Dorworth was born in Reno, Nevada in 1938. He graduated from the University of Nevada Reno with a degree in English and a minor in Journalism in 1963. He has published nine books. He lives in Bozeman, Montana where he continues to write.
