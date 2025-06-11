Stolen Lives – by Shirley B Novack

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book:

A child is snatched from her bed in the middle of the night.

Who could possibly have taken Allison, but more bewildering, the question is why?

As time passes, no one knows where Allison is, or who has her. The not knowing plays on everyone’s mind.

Human trafficking has invaded our everyday lives. It has put fear into parents worldwide.

This is one person’s story.

Other Titles from this Author:

Drunkenland by Cheryl Shoquist Can you escape Drunkenland or are you its next victim?

Moments In Time by Cheryl Shoquist A couple’s separation and journey into the witness protection program.

The Journey by Cheryl Shoquist The mysteries of life; many people believe in the unique and puzzling possibility of reincarnation and past lives. To consider that we have lived before and had different lives is a fantastic conception. Wouldn’t it be wild and wonderful? This book is a fantasy story.

About the Author

Shirley B Novack is a first-generation daughter of Polish and Russian immigrants. She originally graduated from Fisher College in Boston with a degree in Laboratory Science. She then went on as a research assistant in Fetal Immunology at Boston Medical Center. After marrying and having three children, Shirley went back to school and graduated from Newbury College with a degree in Interior Design. She has had a successful interior design practice since 1985, but her passion for writing has never been far from the surface. Shirley resides in Framingham, Massachusetts, with her husband, Barry, and their precious Havanese, Stevie Nicks.

