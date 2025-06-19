Not Quite an Ordinary Life: A Walk in the shoes of an Ordinary Man – by J. David Joyce

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book:

The memories of an ordinary man who lived a somewhat extraordinary life.

This book describes a common man’s journey through life, written in a voice that is relatable and accessible. From an economically disadvantaged youth, the author takes the reader through a life that borders on fantasy. He survived teaching by Catholic nuns, family drug addiction, several serious accidents, a tour of duty in Vietnam, the death of his son, and financial losses from decisions based on poor judgment.

Overcoming his fate, J. David Joyce was able to achieve the “American Dream” of middle-class success, which included a solid marriage, wonderful children, homeownership, advanced education, and worldwide travel. He enjoyed a twenty-year career in the Air Force, working in foreign intelligence collection, serving as a counselor to veterans, performing the duties of an IRS agent, and concluding his career as an Accountant. A near-death experience and rebellion against organized religion complicated a life already rife with constant change.

A well written, easy to read page turner, this book is suitable to readers of all ages and stages in life, either as entertainment or as an example of what can be accomplished in the face of adversity.

About the Author

J. David Joyce resides in the high desert area of New Mexico, where the air is thin. His wanderlust pushed him to visit many places in the world. He experienced adventures, joys, and grief during his long journey. An extrovert, he also places a high value on his quiet time.

