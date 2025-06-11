Faceless – by B.M. Valdez

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

Available at Amazon, BarnesandNoble, BookLocker, and many other retailers around the globe!

About the Book:

Kenji was promised honor. What he got were orders to hurt the very people he swore to protect.

Becoming Kin was supposed to mean safety for his forest-dwelling commune—protection from the feral beasts that roam beyond the trees. But on the night of the Spring Moon, Kenji is inducted into something far worse. The Kin aren’t guardians. They are predators. And his mask is not a gift…it’s a collar.

When a fellow Kinswoman becomes pregnant and is brutalized under Kin rule, Kenji has to make a choice: stay silent, or become what he fears. Kill for the Kin. Lie for them. Bleed for a god who sees everything and cares for nothing. The only hope lies in capturing the Shulforine—a rotting, mythical beast said to grant power beyond masks—if it doesn’t kill him first.

Okami was promised purpose. What he got was a brother marked to replace him.

Leader of the winter Kin, Okami is fast, deadly, and utterly obedient. But behind his mask are secrets that would unravel everything: a forbidden affair with the father of a rival Kin, the truth of Kenji’s blood and the fact that he’s never laid eyes on the Shulforine he’s sworn to hunt.

Now, the god who made him turns to Kenji instead. If Okami wants to survive, he must kill the boy he’s sworn to protect.

Two brothers. One god. And masks that demand obedience or madness.

Read a free excerpt RIGHT HERE.

About the Author

B. M. Valdez writes a range of genres, including everything from dark fantasy to science fiction and even contemporary romance. They are passionate about the LGBTQIA+ community and features queer characters in their work. Relapse is their first published novel, but it certainly won’t be their last.

MORE BOOKLOCKER NEW RELEASES!

Find even more BookLocker New Releases RIGHT HERE!

Read countless unsolicited testimonials from BookLocker authors RIGHT HERE.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.