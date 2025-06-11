The Awakening – by Cheryl Shoquist

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About the Book:

An accident causes Kyle to wake in the present thinking the date is 1990 instead of 2020. He has the wallet and identity of someone else, never knowing that person. Disputing the unknown identity while claiming that his name is Kyle. He remembers that he was murdered and thinks those people are still in search of him, to finish the job. His life was left in 1990. He has no life, no existence in 2020. The people that he knew and trusted do not believe that it is he, because they had gone to his funeral. His quest is to make sense of the present, to find the murderer and to return to his life or to begin anew in a time and place that he is not familiar with. A midnight visit from an angel, tells him that he needs to help the murderer return to her path of righteousness and for he to practice the art of forgiveness as there are many things larger than he, with an indescribable purpose. Helping the police to capture the murderer sends him on a course of Christianity that begins to heal all of the emotional wounds of his past, and helps him to create a present and a future that holds more happiness and emotional security than he could ever dream of.

Other Titles from this Author:

Drunkenland by Cheryl Shoquist Can you escape Drunkenland or are you its next victim?

Moments In Time by Cheryl Shoquist A couple’s separation and journey into the witness protection program.

The Journey by Cheryl Shoquist The mysteries of life; many people believe in the unique and puzzling possibility of reincarnation and past lives. To consider that we have lived before and had different lives is a fantastic conception. Wouldn’t it be wild and wonderful? This book is a fantasy story.

About the Author

Cheryl Shoquist has been writing for many years. This is book number 5 that she has published. She lives in Spokane Washington near her children, grandchildren and great granddaughter. Her and her family share as many moments as possible in their lives together.

