The O’Donnell Brothers: Like Tides to the Moon by Cahill Richards

About The Book:

Patrick O’Donnell is drowning in grief. His music is the only thing keeping him afloat, and while his drumming career is finally gaining momentum, his personal life is nothing but silence. Staying with the Jamesons offers him a fragile sense of stability – but not the love he’s lost.

Allie Nolan is trapped. Her father’s house is a prison, her ex-boyfriend has turned stalker, and every breath she takes feels like borrowed time. She dreams of escape, of freedom, of something – someone – worth risking everything for.

When fate throws Patrick and Allie back into each other’s orbit, the connection between them is undeniable. But with grief, regret, and old wounds standing in their way, will love be enough to heal what’s been shattered?

More Titles From this Author:

The O’Donnell Brothers: Keeping Secrets by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell leaves to tour with rock band Banger, while his new girlfriend Allie Nolan hides their love from her controlling father. But secrets on both sides could tear them apart. Can their love survive the distance — and the truth?

The O’Donnell Brothers: Logic Aside by Cahill Richards Patrick O’Donnell lives on the road, hiding his secrets behind the noise of rock bands. Allie Nolan is fighting for her future and her freedom. When their worlds collide, they must choose logic—or risk everything for unexpected love.

About the Author:

Cahill Richards is a passionate storyteller who believes in the magic of love and the thrill of a happily ever after. Whether crafting slow-burn tension or heart-racing chemistry, she weaves stories full of strong heroines, swoon-worthy heroes, and emotional journeys that linger long after the final page. When Cahill isn’t writing, she can usually be found singing along to favorite songs (or writing her own), exploring Ireland, or daydreaming about characters who won’t stop talking until their story is told. Her work celebrates vulnerability, strength, and the messy, beautiful reality of falling in love.

