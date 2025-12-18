A Pale Winter’s Sun: A Novel – by Robert R Hamlyn

NOTE: If BookLocker publishes your book, we can feature it in WritersWeekly and on our social media channels as well at NO CHARGE!

About The Book:

The Bayeux tapestry is an embroidery describing the battle of Hastings of 14 October, 1066, in which William, Duke of Normandy, defeated the Saxon King Harold. The final panels have been lost to the vagaries of time; however, their fate has been the subject of much conjecture.

Most commentators declare the subject matter to have been William’s coronation and ascent to the English throne; some proclaim it, as a matter of Faith, to be the prediction of future events. Questions arise. Where are the missing panels? What do they mean? Are the missing panels really the key to the final battle: Armageddon?

Luke Steiner will once again confront the persistent presence of a pernicious evil stemming from the 11th century to the present day. As fate would have it, Luke, a consistently unwitting participant in the battle between uncompromised good and baleful iniquity, is in the appointed place at the appointed time to put the puzzle pieces together. X never marks the spot, until it does.

About the Author:

Robert R Hamlyn grew up in the North East United States. He served eight years in the Marine Corps and Marine Corps Reserve. He has a BA in Art from the University of Louisville, and an MFA from Rutgers University. He currently makes his home in the Pacific North West.

