9 Obscure Paying Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

With the explosion of the Internet, and subsequent globalization of the market, writers have an overwhelming quantity of markets to approach.

Here are 9 obscure paying markets for writers that you may never have heard of:

1. List Gecko

List Gecko implements the listicle writing format, informational articles covering points of interest ranging from health to technology. As a writer, the power is in your hands, as you can select from a wide variety of topics to write on, as long as they fit the criteria and have not been previously covered. Strive for fresh, original and compelling articles with at least 1800 words, for which List Gecko pays $25 per article via PayPal.

Guidelines for submission: https://listgecko.com/get-paid-to-write/

2. Pop Malt

As evidenced by its name, Pop Malt enjoys a relatively younger readership and, hence, has a bias towards articles on entertainment, lifestyle, comedy, inspirational, and op-eds. Pop Malt is in the market for thought-provoking articles that cover this niche, appealing to a target audience of ages between 18-44. The site pays $0.01 and $0.03 per word depending on article quality. For accepted images, they pay between $0.25 – $1.00 each.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.popmalt.com/get-paid-to-write-articles/

3. Cheap Undies

Cheap Undies is dedicated to underwear enthusiasts. As an underwear website, they’ve seen it all, from men’s underwear, women’s underwear, swimwear, lingerie, costumes, accessories, to outerwear. Cheap Undies accepts exceptionally intriguing, entertaining, and educational articles that would ideally be compelling to its target demographic, and pays between $75 – $100 using PayPal.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.cheapundies.com/pages/get-paid-to-write-for-us

4. Musician’s HQ

Musician’s HQ is a musical site that caters to self-recording artists. Musician’s HQ reserves the right to request topics on which writers can submit their pieces. They pay $0.02 per word for 2,000-word articles with the possibility of increased earnings and autonomy in topic selection.

Guidelines for submission: https://musicianshq.com/write-for-us/

5. Linode

With an emphasis on Linux, Linode accepts samples from technical contributors demonstrating expert knowledge on cloud computing and related topics. To get a feel of what they seek, it’s prudent to watch the Linode tutorials, and follow Linode Writer’s Guide while submitting an article or tutorial for consideration. Linode requests articles from contributors upon acceptance and rate negotiation, averaging $300 per guide.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.linode.com/docs/contribute

6. ToolsQA

ToolsQA sources informational articles on software testing, automation testing and testing tools with topics including Java, SQL, Agile, PostMan, Selenium, and Protractor. Having no restrictions on word count, ToolsQA seeks only original technological content on testing and testing tools. Writers should, therefore, portray an in-depth understanding of testing in their work. Pay is $10 – $100, depending on length, via PayPal.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.toolsqa.com/write-for-us-and-get-paid/

7. Introvert, Dear

Introvert, Dear is one of the largest publications committed to individuals who are high on the introversion spectrum or highly sensitive persons. According to the Myers-Briggs personality test, these would be people with the “I” for Introvert in their constitution; INFJ, INFP, INTJ, INTP, ISFP, ISFJ, ISTJ and ISTP. Submitted articles should be informative and relatable, and carry a personal touch based on introversion and its constituent personality types. Articles ought to be factual rather than opinion-based, citing reliable references such as scientific and professional sources. Introvert,Dear has a lead time of between 2-4 weeks upon submission and pays $40 per article of between 1000 – 1600 words. M

Guidelines for submission: https://introvertdear.com/write-for-us/

8. ProfitF

ProfitF seeks expert writers on Forex or Binary trading options, with a special interest in articles on money management, trading psychology, broker reviews, fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and educational articles. The trading site typically pays between $10 – $50 per article depending on article quality. ProfitF also offers a backlink to a writer’s website in exchange for a market analysis article.

Guidelines for submission: https://www.profitf.com/write-for-us/

9. The Bronx Magazine

The Bronx Magazine, poised as a showcase of Bronx creativity, provides a platform for creative work with a focus on writers, bloggers and poets from the Bronx, New York City. Submitted articles should display a similar interest in people in the Bronx, their way of life, dreams, aspirations, challenges, achievements, and success stories. The Bronx Magazine pays $15 per article with a stipulated minimum word count of 500 words. Due to their nature, poems need not adhere to the word count.

Guidelines for submission: https://thebxmagazine.com/write-for-us/

Karoki Githure is a full-time freelance writer, and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.

