10 Paying Parenting Markets for Writers! – by Meg Stewart

One of the most common questions I hear from new freelance writers, mommy bloggers, and even some more experienced writers is, “How can I get paid to write about parenting?” Believe it or not, there are plenty of parenting markets that pay writers for quality content. So, whether you’re a mommy blogger looking to get paid for your writing, or a professional freelance writer looking for new parenting markets, I’ve got you covered.

Here are 10 parenting markets that pay writers, with links to each publication’s writer’s guidelines:

Stork Guide is “the first time mom’s guide to everything baby.” They pay for feature posts, previously unpublished only, at a rate of $50+ for a minimum of 700 words. Consider Stork Guide if you can write how to or tips articles, guides, or experience articles that new moms will find engaging and helpful.

Military Families Magazine (MFM) is a magazine for military families published by AmeriForce Media. They accept brief pitches for a variety of types of articles that reflect their voice and which fit a monthly theme. Pay varies from $75 to $200 and is determined by the editorial staff.

Freelance Mom will publish mom stories as well as case studies, and pay for them. Pitch an article that includes “advice and tips that are actionable, practical, and current. Advice should enable the reader to take away a new approach or new knowledge.” Pays between $75-$100 for articles that vary in length from 900 to 1,500 words.

Zift believes “parenting is the most important job in the world.” If you want to get paid to write about topics centered around becoming better parents in a technology-driven world, the Parent Portal or Parenting Insight blog might be a good fit. Pays $100 for accepted articles via PayPal.

Lies About Parenting seeks Featured Posts for their Surprise Advice section. Articles must offer “surprise advice, grounded in research and daily life.” Featured posts are paid at a rate of $50 per post, and must be previously unpublished. See their submission guidelines in the link for more details, including a list of headlines they’d love to see published.

Green Parent prefers posts in the first person about real-life experiences written by readers of their magazine and who “are familiar with the issues discussed, their standpoint on children, alternative health, and environmental concerns.” They have an audience of over 150,000 and publish pieces from 600 words (Opinion) to 2000 words (Full-length). They pay £75/1000 words upon publication which can take 2 to 6 months.

Mothers Always Write pays writers for essays about parenting for their big issue which is issued the third Monday of each month. Payment is fixed at $25 per essay. See their submission guidelines in the link for themes and additional details.

Focus on the Family uses freelance writers for several different section of their magazine which “discusses marriage and parenting from a biblical perspective.” Articles should target families with children 4-12 years old but preschool and teens should also be addressed. Payment varies but is .25 cents/word for most pieces.

Pregnant Chicken accepts guest posts targeted toward “expectant and new parents featuring advice, information, and tips to help keep pregnancy fun.” Payment is $50 per accepted post regardless of length.

Family Fun Magazine is the number one magazine in the country for children ages 3 to 12 years old. They seek “freelancers who are experts in the art of playful, creative parenting”. They accept unsolicited manuscripts for their Idea of the Month and Explore travel sections only. Idea of the Month compensation is $750 for 600 words paid upon acceptance. Payment for Explore section can be $1.25/word upon acceptance or a flat $100 compensation for your idea if they choose to use a staff writer.

