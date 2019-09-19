Five Paying Markets for Moms Who Love to Write! – by Faiza Zafar

According to a study, more than 40% of women with full-time jobs in science leave the field, or switch to part time, after giving birth to their first child. But, does that mean women must lose their financial independence after giving birth? Absolutely not!

In this feature, I’ve compiled a list of five online publications that pay writers for well-written pieces.

1. Funds for Writers

As the name suggests, this website aims to help writers earn some cash from their writings. They are mainly interested in publishing pieces that highlight your success, thoughts, and/or advice about some aspect of how you made money through writing. So, if you’ve got an interesting success story, you should get in touch with them.

They offer $50 for unpublished original articles of 500 to 600 words and $15 for reprints. While they do offer checks within the US, their preferred method of payment is PayPal.

Funds for Writers Submission Guidelines

2. Doctor of Credit

Think you’re good with numbers? Do you love to write about finance and credit cards? If so, then you can earn $50 by guest posting to Doctor of Credit.

Preferably, they want you to submit completed articles that are ready to publish but you can also pitch them ideas. They allow writers to include a short bio at the end of a post and payment is made via PayPal as soon as your post goes live on their website.

Doctor of Credit Writer’s Guidelines

3. LabMice

If you’re a technology enthusiast, an IT expert, or good at writing technical whitepapers, LabMice is one site you may want to write for. They require a minimum article length of one full page (1000 to 1500 words) using a 10 pt Arial font size.

LabMice offers a payment of $0.25 cents per word for original, unpublished articles. So, you can easily make $250 for a 1000-word article.

LabMice Writer’s Guidelines

4. Photoshop Tutorials

This website is an ideal source to generate an income if you are an expert in Photoshop. All you have to do is to create detailed Photoshop-related tutorials that can educate thousands of users.

Photoshop Tutorials pays $50 if you share any quick tip. For full tutorials, you can earn between $150 and $300. To begin, you don’t even need to submit your entire tutorial. Just complete the form on their website with a picture of your tutorial’s final result and they’ll let you know if it meets their requirement. For original articles related to Photoshop and design, you can earn $25 to $50. All payments are sent via PayPal.

Photoshop Tutorials Writer’s Guidelines

5. The Travel Writer’s Life

If you’re a frequent traveler who loves to explore different parts of the world, you can earn a great deal by submitting your travel articles to this website.

For 300- to 600-word articles, they pay $50 to $75. You can even earn $100 to $150 for interviews and personal stories, and $150 to $200 for articles with specific income advice that encourages readers to generate more income.

The Travel Writer’s Life Writer’s Guidelines

ARE YOU A MOM WITH A SUCCESSFUL WRITING BUSINESS? WE'D LOVE TO SEE YOUR SUCCESS STORY…AND WE'LL PAY YOU FOR IT!

Faiza Zafar is an Electronics Engineer, Digital Marketer and Freelance Writer who is passionate writing about eLearning, digital marketing, health and beauty, technology and parenting.

