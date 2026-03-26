EPISODE 38: We Scambaited a Nigerian Scammer and HILARITY ENSUED!!!

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

If you hate scammers, you’re gonna LOVE this episode!

Angela actually convinced this scammer to write an ARTICLE telling all about how he fools people into thinking he is a book marketer/freelance writer based in the USA, and convinces them to pay him for his “services.”

What’s best, is that he have all the messages and emails between Angela and this scammer, in which he reveals his deceptive techniques. Even after Angela revealed that she was a journalist who exposes scammers, he STILL tried to scam her!

We even tried to pay him the $60 we offer for article submissions to WritersWeekly via PayPal. However, he insisted on being paid through a BANK TRANSFER!!

We have a ton of laughs and education in store for you in this episode as we reveal this fool’s brazen attempts to convince Angela that he was a legitimate writers and book marketer, all the while trying to get money from her. And the excuses he gives for what he’s doing will FLOOR YOU.

Don’t miss a second of this episode. You’ll laugh yourself silly.

Be sure to contact us if you suspect you might be the victim of a publishing scam!

LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:

Fake Apple Gift Cards created posted by Ceeeceeeceee to Reddit. Read the codes in the boxes AND at the bottom of the cards!

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.