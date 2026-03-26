EPISODE 38: We Scambaited a Nigerian Scammer and HILARITY ENSUED!!!

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If you hate scammers, you’re gonna LOVE this episode!
Angela actually convinced this scammer to write an ARTICLE telling all about how he fools people into thinking he is a book marketer/freelance writer based in the USA, and convinces them to pay him for his “services.”
What’s best, is that he have all the messages and emails between Angela and this scammer, in which he reveals his deceptive techniques. Even after Angela revealed that she was a journalist who exposes scammers, he STILL tried to scam her!
We even tried to pay him the $60 we offer for article submissions to WritersWeekly via PayPal. However, he insisted on being paid through a BANK TRANSFER!!
We have a ton of laughs and education in store for you in this episode as we reveal this fool’s brazen attempts to convince Angela that he was a legitimate writers and book marketer, all the while trying to get money from her. And the excuses he gives for what he’s doing will FLOOR YOU.
Don’t miss a second of this episode. You’ll laugh yourself silly.
Be sure to contact us if you suspect you might be the victim of a publishing scam!
LINKS MENTIONED IN THIS EPISODE:
- BookLocker’s Publishing Packages
- Examples of REAL author testimonials that include the authors’ full names and links to where readers can purchase their books!
- Do you think you might be the victim of a publishing scam? CONTACT ANGELA.
- If you need legal assistance at a very affordable rate, contact JAMES M. WALSH, ESQ.
- Pros Talking Pros Podcast with Angela Hoy as the guest! The Publishing Scam Industry is Bigger than Anyone Admits
- Fake Apple Gift Cards created posted by Ceeeceeeceee to Reddit. Read the codes in the boxes AND at the bottom of the cards!
- OPEN AND OBVIOUS DANGER! Gmail Email Scammers are Targeting MILLIONS of Authors! By James M. Walsh, Esq.
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- DON’T BE FOOLED! How AI Helps Scammers Write “False Praise” about Your Book!
- Clayton Jones’ Editing, Website Design, Author/Book Coach, and Book Marketing Services.
- TikTok Trailers!
- A FAKE “Celebrity” Tried to Romance Scam Me But He Messed with the Wrong Chick!
- My Attempt to Save a Victim from a Romance Scam FAILED
- NEVER, EVER, EVER PAY USING A BANK TRANSFER…EVER!!! Here’s why… – by James M. Walsh, Esq. and Angela Hoy
- EPISODE 1: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 1 – Angela and Brian expose the surge in global scams targeting writers—using slick websites, social media, and calls to sell bogus writing and book-to-movie services
- EPISODE 2: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 2 – Angela and Brian reveal how WritersWeekly fights global publishing scams and share practical steps to help you verify if a publishing company is legitimate or …
- EPISODE 35: Prolific Author of 18 Books, Rickey Pittman, Shares His Secrets about Writing AND Book Selling!
- EPISODE 37: BEWARE! New FAKE “Services” Being Offered to Authors by Scammers – They will even tell you that not buying some of these services could land you in jail!
- EPISODE 33: Tough 91-Year-Old Author of 5 Books Refuses to Bow to Scammer’s Extortion Attempts! – Bob Wahl was scammed, the victim of attempted extortion, AND his website was taken hostage by Authors Hike / AuthorsHike.com! What did he do? HE …
- EPISODE 32: Save Yourself THOUSANDS! Our Scam-Detection Process Explained Step-by-Step! – Learn how to identify an online publishing (or other!) scammer in less than 10 minutes! …
- EPISODE 31: A Brave Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Story After Losing $18K – Ever wonder how publishing (and other) scammers groom their adult victims? It’s highly effective! Listen to this episode to see how grooming worked, even on…
- EPISODE 30: We Saved This Author from a $50,000 “FOX Entertainment” and “WGA” SCAM! – If you were offered MILLIONS on professional letterhead from FOX Entertainment, what would you do?
- EPISODE 26: EXPOSED!!! Facebook KNOWINGLY Earns BILLIONS from Scam Ads – This is a BOMBSHELL!!!
- EPISODE 24: AI-Generated Complimentary SCAM Emails – Authors, Don’t Be Fooled!! – We’ve been shocked at how many authors are fooled by these “cold call” emails!
- EPISODE 21: 20K Publishing Scam Victim Shares Her Own Story – It took a LOT of courage for her to go public!
- EPISODE 14: Real Stories from Publishing Scam Victims – Hear from authors who have lost anywhere from thousands, to tens of thousands of dollars!
- EPISODE 7: 9 New and Nasty Scams Targeting Authors – Angela, Brian, and attorney James M. Walsh dive into online scams targeting authors, exposing foreign schemes and sharing James’s own fascinating experience with fraud.
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