EPISODE 14: Real Stories from Publishing Scam Victims

In this episode, Angela and Brian share emails they have received from authors who lost anywhere from thousands, to tens of thousands of dollars, after signing up with what they thought were legitimate online publishing companies.

Unfortunately for many of them, when they realized that these entities were not what they claimed to be, it was too late and the money was gone. Don’t be one of the thousands of writers and authors who are being bilked out of their hard-earned money!

Listen to this episode, and learn how to research and detect when a flashy website and slick talking phone “representative” is nothing more than that. Don’t pay a penny of your money for publishing until you listen to this episode. It could literally keep you out of bankruptcy!

WritersWeekly.com, as part of its mission to help authors and writers succeed in their chosen fields, has been exposing scams in the industry for 27 years. As the Internet has evolved, the problem has continued to get worse. Don’t get scammed!

