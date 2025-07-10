EPISODE 14: Real Stories from Publishing Scam Victims

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!
In this episode, Angela and Brian share emails they have received from authors who lost anywhere from thousands, to tens of thousands of dollars, after signing up with what they thought were legitimate online publishing companies.
Unfortunately for many of them, when they realized that these entities were not what they claimed to be, it was too late and the money was gone. Don’t be one of the thousands of writers and authors who are being bilked out of their hard-earned money!
Listen to this episode, and learn how to research and detect when a flashy website and slick talking phone “representative” is nothing more than that. Don’t pay a penny of your money for publishing until you listen to this episode. It could literally keep you out of bankruptcy!
WritersWeekly.com, as part of its mission to help authors and writers succeed in their chosen fields, has been exposing scams in the industry for 27 years. As the Internet has evolved, the problem has continued to get worse. Don’t get scammed!
LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:
- 11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” or Other Service Provider is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
- EPISODE 11: BookLocker’s Best Selling Author, Gary Sturgis, Spills His Book Marketing Secrets!
- FRAUD ALERT: Why 5-Star Reviews on Trustpilot Can NOT Be Trusted – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
- And, Even More SCATHING Complaints about Amazon KDP!
- Amazon KDP: Killer of Dreams Publishing – by Ivani Greppi, RN
- NEW SCAM! “Pay us $26K and we’ll stock 3,500 copies of your book in 150 stores!”
- EPISODE 7: 9 New and Nasty Scams Targeting Authors
- EPISODE 2: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 2
- EPISODE 1: “In Just $299” – Publishing SCAMS You Need To Avoid!! Part 1
- WARNING about International Impact Book Awards / InternationalImpactBookAwards.com – by Larry Bergeron
- WHEN WILL IT STOP?! Meta (the owner of Facebook and Instagram) Now Accused of Profiting from Human Trafficking! – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- “Celebrity Author” Impersonators Are Fooling Unwary (Real!) Authors
- COMPLAINTS about PageTurner Press and Media / pageturner.us
- How to File a Copyright Infringement Complaint with Amazon
- BEWARE! Is A So-Called “Publisher” Asking YOU to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement? – by James M. Walsh, Esq.
- DON’T MISS THIS ONE! Publishing Mojo Claims THEIR REPUTATION WAS HARMED, But Then Stops Responding After MORE Allegations Surface!!
- Native-English Speaking Freelance Editors That Have Been Vetted by WritersWeekly!
