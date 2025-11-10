Episode 26: EXPOSED!!! Facebook KNOWINGLY Earns BILLIONS from Scam Ads

LISTEN: Apple | Spotify | iHeart | YouTube | More Episodes!

Facebook owner, Meta, projected $16B in revenues from SCAM ads – and it was POLICY.

Reuters conducted an investigation covering 5 years’ worth of confidential documentation by Meta Platforms, Inc. (the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) that described the company’s attempts to figure out how much the company would PROFIT from advertising purchased by the scammers.

According to Reuters’ investigation, this year, an internal report by Meta’s safety staff indicated that ONE THIRD of all successful scams in the United States involved Meta’s platforms. Meta’s safety staff also pointed to communications between scammers that indicated, “It is easier to advertise scams on Meta platforms than Google.” So, Meta knew how bad the problem was.

Even more documents by Reuters demonstrated that Meta WEIGHED THE FINANCIAL COST OF GOVERNMENT REGULATORY FINES AGAINST THE PROFIT THEY WOULD MAKE BY CONTINUING TO RUN SCAMMERS’ ADS.

Other evidence shows that Meta restricted their advertisement vetting team’s ability to kick scam advertisers off the platforms to PROTECT THEIR PROFITS!

We are in an age where scammers run rampant over the Internet. Scam victims can lose everything they own. Some even commit suicide. Online scammers have also been linked to human trafficking, child sexploitation, and more.

In the midst of all this evil, Meta (the owner of Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp) has decided to PROFIT from paid advertising from the scammers rather than protecting the users on their platforms.

You MUST hear this episode. No one is going to protect you and your loved ones from online scammers except YOURSELF. We work tirelessly, at no charge whatsoever, to educate you about their tactics and methods so that you can protect yourself. All we ask is that you share this episode with your friends and loved one.

Only through education can we protect ourselves because, obviously, Meta is putting profits above the safety of their platform users.

SEND US YOUR COMMENTS!!

LINKS REFERENCED IN THIS EPISODE:

If you have been a victim after seeing an ad on Meta’s websites, you should immediately contact this law firm:

Adam M. Apton

LEVI & KORSINSKY LLP

388 Market Street, Suite 1300

San Francisco, CA 94111

Telephone: 415-373-1671

Email: aapton@zlk.com

Mark S. Reich

Courtney E. Maccarone

LEVI & KORSINSKY, LLP

33 Whitehall, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

Telephone: 212-363-7500

Email: mreich@zlk.com

Email: cmaccarone@zlk.com

