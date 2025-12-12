My Attempt to Save a Victim from a Romance Scam FAILED

Awhile back, I posted the humorous tale of me scamming a romance scammer who was pretending to be a famous tenor in Ireland. The real guy is…real. However, I knew that wasn’t who I was talking to.

I was recently contacted by a woman who found my post. She said her elderly mother believed she was “married” to a scammer pretending to be the same famous tenor.

You can read the post here:

A FAKE “Celebrity” Tried to Romance Scam Me But He Messed with the Wrong Chick!

I wrote back to the woman and I contacted the management agency for the real celebrity. They responded almost immediately to me. I then forwarded the information to the daughter of the victim.

Sadly, I checked in with her this week and her mother still thinks she’s “married” to that man, who she’s never met. I have no clue how much money she’s sent to him. 🙁

EMAIL RECEIVED AT WRITERSWEEKLY:

Hi Angela, I read your article about being romance scammed by someone posing as Emmet Cahill. My mother is currently in the midst of being scammed by someone who is also pretending to be Emmet Cahill. In your article, you mentioned that Emmet Cahill is married. I have searched high and low on the Internet for evidence that he is married, but I can’t find anything. How do you know he’s married? I would love to share that information with my mom who sadly thinks she is married to him.

MY RESPONSE:

Bess her heart!!

Please show her these links:

The official website for the group:

https://www.celticthunder.com

Here is their warning about celebrity fan cards:

https://www.celticthunder.com/celebrity-fan-cards

And, their warning about celebrity imposter scams:

https://www.celticthunder.com/social-media-scams

You can contact them directly here:

https://www.celticthunder.com/contact-us-2

The article about his marriage ended up being fake. He’s never been married.

THE MANAGEMENT COMPANY’S RESPONSE:

——– Forwarded Message ——–

Subject: ANGELA HOY RE EMMET CAHILL FAKE

From: celticthunder.com

Hi Angela,

Thank you for getting in touch and I’m glad you didn’t fall for the fake Emmet. To be honest, it shocks me how many people do. I guess there are a lot of vulnerable, lonely people out there. We constantly post on our social media pages that NONE of the guys will ever contact a fan directly, even if they are a member of their fan club…but, still, a lot of people get hooked in, and really believe that they are talking to one of the guys. They send them money, and believe these fakers are actually in love with them. It is so sad. Emmet is not and has never been married.

I use the same message really when I post. If you would like to add this to your article, I would appreciate it. If I can help with anything else, please let me know, and please let this woman know that she is being scammed. Thank you very much.

Elaine

Hello Celtic Thunder Fan,

I am just sending another reminder to help keep you safe from scammers. Please take heed as I have received many more messages this week from fans who have been taken in, and fooled by people impersonating the guys.

None of the guys from Celtic Thunder will ever contact any fans privately — not through direct messages, personal accounts, or fan club membership. They will never ask you for gift cards, travel vouchers, or money of any kind.

If anyone messages you claiming to be one of the guys, please block and report them right away. Those accounts are scams.

Your safety matters to us all. Thank you for being careful, and looking out for each other. Take care.

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.