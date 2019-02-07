What a PAIN in the NECK! Literally!!

After three months, my sprained shoulder hasn’t really gotten much better so I vowed to wear my shoulder brace for the next six weeks. I succeeded in wearing it for 48 hours.

I’m not sure if it was that, or maybe me sleeping funny the night before last, but I now have a pinched nerve in my neck. I have never had one before and I had NO idea how painful they are! It’s excruciating!!! Thank goodness I had some pain pills left over from my toothache a couple of years ago – the same ones I used sparingly after I fell off the boat.

This is the fourth most painful thing I’ve ever experienced.

Here is my pain-intolerance list:

1. Labor and childbirth

2. When I tore my MCL falling off a non-moving Jet Ski (clutz!)

3. My falling off the boat accident (double clutz!)

4. Pinched nerve in my neck

It even hurts to swallow and sleeping, well, that’s pretty much impossible. I’m writing this at 12:30 a.m. and I’m afraid to lie down because that hurts too bad. And, I certainly can’t sleep sitting up. Believe me, I’ve tried. Needless to say, I’m a bit frazzle-brained.

My WritersWeekly and BookLocker family members here have banned me from the following until future notice:

1. Social media posts (ha ha ha)

2. Accounting tasks (understandable)

3. Late-night online shopping (hmmm…..)

Oh, and our son, Max, and our Managing Editor, Brian, are both down with the flu right now. I woke up with a gucky throat, which has gotten worse throughout the day. Throat clearing and coughing with a pinched nerve in my neck has been an entirely NEW adventure in whining for me, much to the annoyance of everyone around me. But, at least I’m not pregnant, or falling off jet skis and boats!

RELATED

LOOK! I HAVE 2 KNEES ON ONE LEG!! My First Major Liveaboard Accident… (includes grotesque pics!)

How I Tore My MCL

Welcome Home, Mason!!!

Tooth Stuck in Badminton Net…

Bad Dentist!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More News From The Home Office