Wanna See a Picture of a 5 1/2 Foot Long Green Bean?

Last year, we grew snake beans in pots. They taste just like green beans. We harvested them when they were about three feet long and, while they were yummy, there wasn’t much yield. I think we ended up with 10 snake beans after planting them in three fifteen-gallon pots. So, this year we decided not to plant them again.

Turns out we didn’t need to. Somehow, a seed made it’s way last year from the potted plants under the porch into the dirt next to our greenhouse. Brian was about to take his weed whacker to the “weeds” next to the greenhouse when he discovered this monster:

This picture was taken in the basement. I was working down there because our air conditioner upstairs was blowing warm. After two days, thank HEAVEN it’s fixed! We have a separate air conditioner down there in what we call “the apartment,” which is a bedroom walled off in the basement.

As you can see, Tank is NOT camera shy! 😉

