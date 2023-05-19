It’s Scary Bug Season Here in Georgia!

One night last week, I was sitting on the back porch, minding my own business, when I heard a loud buzzing, and felt the wind from large wings behind my neck. That critter flew right down the back of my sweater! I was afraid to move, thinking I might squish him, or get stung, so I screamed and turned my phone on to see if I could see what it was. I reached way back behind me, inside my sweater, and it worked! I got a video of him (her). And, this is the screenshot I got from the video:

Anybody care to take a guess at what that monster is???

Here’s another pretty thing:

Black-Horned Green Lacewing

In other news, our neighbor, Mike, has cows and horses. Brian was driving by the other day, and discovered that all of the cows and horses had gotten out, and were lazily grazing on the side of the road. Brian alerted Mike and they both managed to corral the animals back into the field. And, Mike fixed the fence.

To thank him (ha ha), Mike offered to let Brian collect cow patties for our compost pile. They will need to compost for quite awhile but we’re very excited that our garden will have extra nutrients next year!

I call it Moo Poo!

The garden is coming along nicely! Brian brought in several fat, juicy strawberries yesterday and we harvested several turnips and garlic scrapes as well. Also, I planted a giant lettuce plant and it’s spilling out of its 15-gallon pot! We’ll be eating lots of lettuce for the next week!!

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

