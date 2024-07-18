Can You Name This HUGE Squash?

Our garden is kickin’ it this year! My favorite veggies are green beans and that’s what we’re getting the most of! We have been canning, dehydrating, and freezing like crazy and, every single day, there are more to pick! Yum!!
Our butternut squash is coming in at a normal size this year. Last year, they were HUGE because we planted them next to the zucchini and the plants cross-pollinated. We didn’t mind. They still taste awesome! But, the skin was very tough, and difficult to cut off.
For some reason, our zucchini is still huge this year. And, check this out!
When we were planting, I ran out of zucchini seeds. I pulled a bag of seeds out of my bin and thought, “Well, the name looks close!” After they started growing, and Brian brought those beauties in, I researched them. They are Zucchino Rampicante. You can eat the skin and they taste just like cucumbers! We’ve been eating them raw in our salads. They are very expensive at specialty markets and ours only cost us $3.50 for the seeds + water + TLC. 🙂
We’ve also harvested a ton of yard-long Japanese Noodle Beans, turnips, beets, blueberries, baby bok choy, ginormous lettuce leaves, and much more! God has certainly blessed our garden and us this year!
Next week, I’ll show you what Brian caught on our game cams last week! You’re not going to believe it!!
DON’T FORGET! THIS SATURDAY IS THE SUMMER, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST! It’s tons of fun so don’t delay if you want to play!! 🙂
That gorgeous and very large long squash is also called Tromboncino https://www.danakayal.com/post/tromboncino-a-near-perfect-vegetable-you-didn-t-know-you-needed We used to grow them in Philly when I lived there and fed the entire neighborhood. I now live on the Canadian border (VT) where it is hit or miss because of weather. We normally have short summers. But this summer is not normal and the squash is growing, and growing. Yes, eat it raw but cook it like summer squash too. Make it into fritters, cakes, soups and anything/everything else.
GREAT ideas, Pam! Thank you!!! 🙂
We just delivered some to the neighbors as well! 😉
Angela