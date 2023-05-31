Two Donkeys Chased Our Son’s Truck!

Our son, Max, had just left our house. We have neighbors with cows and two horses. The horses are blonde. Sometimes, the cows and horses get out.

My phone: Bzzzz…

Me: Hello?

Max: Mom, there are two donkeys loose on the road!

Me: (Laughing hysterically) Um, what???

Max: Two donkeys. They’re running down the road. They were chasing me. I had to pull over to let them pass.

Me: Max, are you SURE they’re donkeys?

Max: Mom……

Me: Do they have long ears?

Max: Mom, I KNOW what a donkey looks like.

Me: Are you sure? What color are they?

Max: One is dark brown and one is blonde.

Me: (Laughing even harder) Okay, I’ll call Regina. Thanks! Careful not to hit them!

Max: They’re in front of me, running toward the main road. Love you, Mom!

I called our neighbor, Regina, who knows everybody.

Regina: Howdy!

Me: Hey, Regina. Do you know anybody who owns two donkeys?

Regina: I sure do!

Me: They’re running down the road toward the highway.

Regina: I’ll take care of it!

Regina texted later: All taken care of. First loose cows and horses, and now donkeys. Don’tcha just love living here?

Me: We sure do!!!

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

