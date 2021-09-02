Seriously Now… WHAT Were the Chances?!?!

Our local shipping store (a mom and pop organization) recently closed because of Covid. So, after literally spending two business days changing our address everywhere, I’ll have to do it all over again.

Brian drove to town last week, and got a box at the local (very small) post office. UPS does deliver to this post office because the town is so small. Our box is #38. Yes, just 38!

Today, we stopped by there to check our mail. We forgot our key so the nice lady behind the counter got our mail for us. But, she accidentally grabbed the mail from the wrong box. I started flipping through our mail. It wasn’t ours. Guess whose it was?

OUR PASTOR’S!!

I turned to Brian, laughing, and said, “I think this proves that we live in one of THE smallest towns in the country!”

We gave the mail back, got our actual mail, and headed back up the mountain, chuckling all the way.

In other news, we got our first cold front of the season this morning! Right on the heels of Ida (which dumped a TON of rain on us), it swept in with brisk breezes, low humidity, and PERFECT temperatures! It’s not dark yet and it’s already in the low 60’s on the mountain. We’ll definitely be spending some time on the porch tonight. 🙂

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

