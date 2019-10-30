Max’s Hilarious (or Disturbing???) Halloween Costume!

As many of you know, Halloween is a HUGE deal here at the floating home office. We start planning our costumes months in advance. If it’s not absolutely terrifying, or gut-splitting funny, it just won’t fly. And, we’re always trying best everyone else in the family. This year, Max really knocked it out of the park!

A package arrived via UPS one day last week with Max’s name on it. He’s 18 and orders his own stuff online now so I didn’t give it much thought. I gave him his package and then went to work in the aft stateroom (the bedroom – nothing really “stately” about it). Then, I was stunned silent and then doubled over in laughter when a 6′ 3″ Teletubby with Mr. Bean’s face entered!

It’s not so much the costume (which is adorable), nor the Mr. Bean mask (which is kinda creepy). It’s the sheer size of it. That is one a GIGANTIC Teletubby!

Max wore the costume to his sister’s house last weekend and had everybody in stitches when he knocked on the door dressed like that. Their toddler, Jack, just sat there, mouth agape, while the adults cracked up!

Then, he wore it to our annual Halloween Dock Party and all our neighbors were laughing hysterically.

Unfortunately, the costume is a velveteen material, which does NOT go well with Florida’s temperatures this week. It’s supposed to be 86 on Halloween and I fear Max will be shrinking inside that huge costume throughout the evening. He’ll be startling children and entertaining adults while he hands out candy in his sister’s neighborhood.

Mason wowed us all by buying a knight’s costume, and declaring himself a Christian Crusader! He even got a large cross to hang around his neck. He loves going to church and youth group and his heart is full of love and faith. And, his costume is amazing! I will feel very safe with him next to me while trick or treating. I will post a picture of that next week.

We have a very busy week planned as family is coming in for Halloween! Yes, we’re going to have more out of town guests for Halloween than we will at Christmas!

Everybody have a safe and super fun Halloween night this week!

P.S. DO NOT MISS the Fall, 2019 24-Hour Short Story Contest Winners! They have been posted – just in time for Halloween!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

