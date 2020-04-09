Mason is Competing for Master Onboard Baker! Plus, How to Make Emergency Rations TASTE BETTER.

Max (age 18) has been receiving endless accolades over his baking skills for the past two weeks. Yesterday, Mason (age 13) decided to challenge Max in the homemade bread department. He asked me to obtain our daughter’s famous Thanksgiving dinner roll recipe. I did. Mason then spent two hours in the kitchen and this was the result:

He put melted butter (made from powdered butter and a few drops of water) on top, and then sprinkled them with garlic powder. There were DIVINE!! He made two pans so I put half of them in the freezer last night. They’re going to be delicious with sandwiches!!

We are so busy at BookLocker that I’ve been having the boys cook dinner for us each night. They take turns. Tonight, we’re having emergency rations mixed with fresh food. That means the rations will taste better, and the fresh food will last longer since we’re not doing any grocery store trips for the foreseeable future.

Tonight, Max will be making two dishes:

He will be adding canned ground beef and diced tomatoes to the Chili Mac, and some canned veggies to the Chicken a la King. Yummy!!

