Homemade BREAD!!! Can you smell it from there???

All’s quiet here on the dock. We’re all hunkered down and safe and comfy…well, except for two of the three air conditioners on the blink. The problem will be remedied tomorrow.

Mason has been happily doing his schoolwork (he’s homeschooled anyway) and Max has been helping with copyright and ISBN registrations, which he used to do before he registered for welding school. But, since welding school is has been postponed, and his restaurant job went kaput last week, he’s once again helping us and and he’s very happy to do so!

Yesterday afternoon, he came into the galley, whipped out his phone, a bag of flour, sugar, etc., and went to work making his very first loaves of homemade bread. And, they came out PERFECT!!! The entire boat was suffused in the aroma and there wasn’t an un-salivating mouth onboard! I have dubbed Max our new Onboard Baker.

We’ve also been keeping extremely busy at BookLocker! Seems lots of authors who hadn’t been able to find the time to wrap up their books are doing so now so we’re all enjoying formatting new manuscripts, and designing new book covers. 🙂

We are all safe and being careful and we hope you are, too!

THIS IS A REMINDER that the WritersWeekly.com Spring, 2020 24-Hour Short Story Contest is only EIGHT DAYS AWAY!

What will the topic be??? See the link below for all past topics and winning stories. Only 500 participants are allowed per contest so don’t delay if you wanna play!

COME JOIN US RIGHT HERE ON SATURDAY, 04/04/20! It’s a blast! 🙂

1st Place $300 + a Book Publishing Package from BookLocker.com! (Value: $875)

2nd Place: $250

3rd Place: $200

+ 80 other prizes!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books.

