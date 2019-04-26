Mac and Cheese and Bad Guitar Music, Please!

Last week, Mason (age 12) and I started taking guitar lessons together. While I had my own guitar already, we waited to buy one for Mason until after the first lesson so the instructor could suggest an appropriate one for him. A 3/4 size was recommended so we left there, and drove to the music store. Within five minutes, Mason had joyfully picked out a guitar and a bag, and we also got extra strings, two tuners (I already broke mine), and picks.

On Wednesday, I was babysitting our grandson Jack again while his mom and dad were at Lamaze class. While he was sitting at the table eating macaroni and cheese and green beans, I pulled out my guitar to practice. I played when I was a teenager but I have forgotten all of it over the years (it’s not like riding a bike!). So, I was back at

square one, playing boring scales (complete with plenty of finger placement errors and tangy twangs on my part). Jack didn’t seem too interested in the guitar itself while he was busy devouring his mac and cheese. So, I hiked it up on my leg, positioned my fingers, and started playing those boring, monotonous scales.

Then, I saw something out of the corner of my eye. Jack had his hands above his head, and was dancing in his seat! DANCING!! What a sweet baby boy! I love that kid more than words can describe! 🙂

Then, he leaned forward, and strummed it a couple of times, smiling really big. After we had a good giggle together, I grabbed a napkin, and wiped several mac and cheese chunks off the strings… 😉

RELATED

When You Give Your Grandkids Chocolate and Red Bull

It’s a GIRL!!! Awe!!!! (Does anybody know what breed mix she is?!)

OUR NEW GRANDDAUGHTER!! Does THIS Look Like a Newborn to You?! And, a Plane Crashed RIGHT HERE!

Who Needs a Baby Teether When You Have Board Books?

Back to (Floating) School!

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!



Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

Do you want to REALLY keep 100% of your royalties?

Do you want to REALLY self-publish your book?

Do you want direct contracts with the world's largest Print on Demand printer as well as Ingram, the worldís largest book distributor, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Apple, and any other ebook retailer you choose?

All at a price LOWER than most POD publishers!

http://www.PubPreppers.com