First Guitar Lesson Injury!

A few months ago, Mason (age 13) and I began taking guitar lessons together. I hadn’t taken lessons since I was a teenager and, unfortunately, learning guitar isn’t like learning to ride a bicycle. You DO forget over time and that has been very frustrating for me. I used to play pretty well, and even wrote my own songs starting at the age of 15. Not anymore. I’m right back at the beginner level.

After I got married very young (19), and started having children, my guitar playing came to an end. My old guitar sat in a closet gathering dust for several years. Earlier this year, when Mason and I decided to take lessons together, I remembered that my beloved old guitar disappeared during my divorce 20 years ago. So, I went to a local music store, and found one almost exactly like it. I bought one for Mason, too, which is a bit big for him but it was recommended by the guitar teacher as an excellent one.

Mason has been coming along very nicely with the lessons and I think he has a knack for finger picking. He can do that very fast while not looking at the strings. He practices at least 30 minutes each day, which is combined with his homeschooling lessons and tutoring. (Yes, even though he is on summer break, he still sees his math tutor twice each week, and is required to work on a math program for 30 minutes per day).

This week, he is writing his first song. The rhythm is a bit off and the notes don’t exactly complement each other but I think it’s the most beautiful song in the world. 😉

Last week, our guitar teacher taught us how to pick a string, and slide our finger up that string (it sounds like wooooo-weeeeeee). Mason and I started doing that with gusto, each of us sliding our index fingers up and down the string while plucking over and over again. The guitar teacher cringed, and left the room to make a copy of our lesson from that day. We were still whoooo-weeeee’ing when he returned and he looked a bit perturbed but we were laughing and having a great time!

And, that’s when Mason said, “OUCH!” He had sliced his index finger open pretty good and blood was going everywhere. I proudly said, “Awe! Your very first guitar injury!! You’re well on your way to becoming a rock star!!”

Mason rolled his eyes. He honestly has no desire to stand on a stage singing some day…or doing anything on stage at all. He’s very quiet and reserved, and doesn’t like to bring attention to himself. When he heard that all of the students are having a recital next Spring, he actually broke into a sweat but I think he’ll agree to do it when his confidence level increases a bit.

I’ve told Mason that chicks love guys who play guitar and that, if that electrician thing he’s interested in doesn’t pan out in his future, he can always play songs on a street corner for extra cash. 😉

