After Running Over My Guitar, I Got a “New” One That’s Been Used in Music Videos….For Free!!!

After running over my guitar over a week ago, I had to use a friend’s at my Monday lesson with Mason. I had previously emailed our guitar teacher, Douglas, to let him know what I did.

I was very adamant about the replacement being a round back guitar. It’s an anatomy issue. Imagine the 90-degree edge of a guitar slicing into your boob. Our church friend, Joel, who owns a guitar shop, gave me some sound advice…after laughing himself silly over my accident. Ovation makes round back guitars and he did NOT recommend them. He has far higher standards than I do since one of his jobs is playing and singing. However, if I don’t have a guitar that is comfortable, I won’t play it, regardless how nice it sounds.

So, Mason and I went to our guitar lesson this past Monday and Douglas disappeared into his back room for a few minutes, and emerged with an Ovation guitar case. I could tell it was pretty old. The case itself was one I hadn’t seen the likes of in many, many years. I thought he wanted to sell me his old one and I was definitely open to that since new ones are sooooo expensive.

After he opened the case, I saw it and it was BEAUTIFUL!!! Absolutely GORGEOUS!!! I’d have paid any amount he quoted me but he wanted to give it to me as a gift! WOW!!! He recorded with it, and played concerts with it, but it had been gathering dust in his closet for years. I was both awed and humbled by his generosity, and then super excited once I strummed the stings. It sounds like an angel singing!!!

Today, we dropped her off at Joel’s shop to have her inspected in case she needs any repairs before I start abusing her with my really, really bad strumming and finger picking. I hope she’ll have a lot of patience with my amateur plucking. She’s gonna need it.

I wish I’d taken a picture of her before dropping her off at Joel’s. For you guitar aficionados, I’ll do that when I get her back. 🙂

Here’s the good news. Douglas said I’m not the first of his students to run over their own guitar. But, I got the award for being the first person to do so right in front of his house. 🙂

RELATED

Angela Hoy lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, BookLocker.com, and AbuzzPress, and the author of 19 books. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/in/angela-hoy-39071978/

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html

The Best of Boyd's Blogs: 87 Solutions to a Life of Better Speaking and Listening

Ever wish you could have your favorite blog in book form? There's nothing like flipping through the pages and reading helpful snippets here and there.



In this book, Steve Boyd gives you that very opportunity. He has intrigued his readers and clients for years with his insightful newsletters and blog posts. This book includes some of his most interesting stories and communication tips, from listening to speaking. As he quotes this Chinese proverb, "From listening comes wisdom and from speaking repentance."



You won't need to repent from your next speech if you use these articles to guide both your preparation and delivery. As an avid reader of his blog said, "These articles are priceless! People need what you have to say."

Steve Boyd's articles on motivation and communication-related topics have appeared

in various publications. His books on public speaking have sold over 30,000 copies.

He is a popular after-dinner speaker and conducts workshops for businesses and associations

whose members want to speak and listen effectively to improve personally and professionally.

Read more here: