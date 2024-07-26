A BEAR IN THE BACKYARD!!!

We’ve lived on the top of Sand Mountain for just over three years now. Almost immediately after we moved in, Brian installed game cams in the woods out back. We have gotten SO much enjoyment out of those!! We have seen tons of deer (of course), foxes, coyotes, raccoons, squirrels, a skunk, feral dogs and cats, bats…you name it. What we have NOT seen was any bears…until now!

At the beginning of this month, Brian took the 4-wheeler into the woods to check on the deer feeder. He was surprised to see the feeder had been completely knocked down (raccoons typically just chew the lids off). And, there were lots of broken small branches around the feeder. Brian switched out the SD card in the camera, and drove off to do the same with the other ones. We have six cameras on the property.

As we always do when the SD cards come back to the house, we sat on the back porch in our rocking chairs. Brian had his laptop on his lap and he watched all the videos (there are usually hundreds of short ones because the cameras are motion-activated). It only took a few minutes for him to find this!

Isn’t he (she?) ADORABLE in this picture? Kinda looks like a cub, huh?

NOPE! He (she?) is HUGE!!!

You can watch the video RIGHT HERE. If you are knowledgeable about bears, and have any idea how much Barney the Bear (yes, I named him/her) weighs, please chime in using the comments box below. We, of course, alerted all of the neighbors because so many people here have pets and children.

Anyone going into the woods here now must have bear spray on them. No exceptions. We’ll also be keeping a close eye on our dogs, along with our grandbabies when they visit.

In other news, we learned yesterday why our raspberry yield is so low this year. I caught our chickens out there plucking dozens of them off the bushes! I yelled loud from the upper back porch and they all walked quickly away. BAD CHICKENS!!!

RELATED

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

Angela Hoy lives on a mountain in North Georgia. She is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the President and CEO of BookLocker.com and AbuzzPress, and the author of 24 books.

Follow Angela: twitter | facebook | linkedin

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

Learn more here: https://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More News From The Home Office