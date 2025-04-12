7 Animal Magazines and Websites That Pay Freelance Writers – by Karoki Githure

Here’s an opportunity for people who love writing about animals to get paid for their work. Writing in the animal niche is rewarding and these magazines and websites are willing to pay for quality content. Before you pitch, check available writer’s guidelines, and familiarize yourself with their requirements.

BirdWatching Magazine is a bimonthly publication about birds. Its target audience is bird lovers and birdwatchers. Based in North America, this magazine educates bird enthusiasts about how to find, identify, and attract birds while understanding their behavior.

Birds are interesting, and BirdWatching magazine is looking for equally fascinating writers. They accept articles from writers with a scientific perspective and those with a personal experience with birds. To be considered, send a proposal and attach samples of your published writing. Feature articles should be 1,750 to 2,250 words long, while “Attracting Birds”-type features should range from 700 to 900 words. The payment is $400 for feature articles, but shorter pieces get lower compensation.

Submission guidelines

The National Audubon Society publishes the Audubon magazine, which has been advocating for the protection of birds and their habitats through articles and photography for years. As the magazine tries to reverse the decrease of birds in America, the editors welcome investigations, timely news articles, advocacy journalism, fun stories, and more.

They accept short pieces that are less than 1200 words long. However, you can pitch for longer articles ranging from 1500 to 4000 words. The compensation is $0.50 per word for articles and stories that are less than 1200 words and $1 per word for longer pieces. For features, Audubon magazine pays $1.50/word.

Submission guidelines

American Falconry is a publication about the art and practice of falconry, a traditional hunting method where people train birds of prey to hunt wild game. The publication aims to promote and preserve the sport of falconry while educating the public about its cultural importance. Falconers and anyone interested in raptors and their conservation find this magazine resourceful with its fascinating stories and educational articles.

American Falconry accepts submissions from writers passionate about falconry and have experience with falconry practices and cultural perspectives. They accept series articles and pay $100 per article.

Submission guidelines

Species Unite is a media platform whose mission is to promote animal welfare and alleviate their suffering. Species Unite shares knowledge about animal welfare, biodiversity conservation, and sustainable practices through podcasts, articles, and campaigns.

They invite writers to send pitches for quality articles about animal rights. The articles can be about why people must stop using animal products and shift to vegan or plant-based practices. They also accept written interviews with philosophers or animal activists.

Their payments include $125 for an 800-word article and $55 for a 300-word article.

Submission guidelines

If you love labradors, you can make money by writing about them for Just Labs. This magazine covers all aspects of the labrador retriever, their lifestyle, health, training, and breed information. Just Labs is an award-winning magazine published six times yearly and provides valuable information for dog owners and lovers.

The editorial team is looking for feature stories of around 1200-1500 words focusing on labs’ lives, such as health, feeding, breeding, genetics, puppy issues, and labs as service dogs. The magazine pays $200-$450 on publication, with higher compensation for articles with high-quality photographs. Send a query first.

Submission guidelines

BlogPaws is a resource hub for pet-focused content creators, bloggers, and brands. It connects individuals passionate about pets with educational resources, networking opportunities, and collaborative projects. With more than 45 years in the pet industry and digital marketing, BlogPaws teaches content creators about SEO, digital marketing, and content creation.

They encourage writers to develop pitches for 350 to 550 words for blog posts. Once BlogPaws accepts your post, they pay $75.

Submission guidelines

Earth Island Journal is a multi-award-winning magazine that covers in-depth stories about wildlife conservation efforts and environmental challenges. It aims to illuminate Earth’s challenges, which are often overlooked by mainstream media, and provide solutions.

If you’re passionate about the environment, wildlife conservation, and climate change, Earth Island Journal is looking for you. They’re seeking impactful stories to help their readers understand environmental issues and solutions, but you have to query first.

Payment is $0.25 per word for print features up to 4,000 words and $ 200 for published online stories.

Submission guidelines

Karoki Githure, a regular contributor to WritersWeekly, is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer.

