9 Thriller, Crime, and Mystery Markets That Pay Freelance Writers! – by Karoki Githure

If you are into thrillers, mysteries, and crime, there are several publications that would like to buy your stories! They accept seasoned writers and just anyone with a passion for the genre. You should follow the submission rules to the letter to increase your chances of acceptance. Moreover, read some of the published stories to learn their preferred style of writing.

Stone’s Throw

Stone Throw is the online counterpart of Rock and Hard Place magazine. It accepts diverse genres of writing throughout the year. The magazine’s stories range from crime to sex, power, games, legends and hauntings, and music. Check the submission calendar on the website to determine what topics are accepted in the current month and the deadlines. It pays $25 per accepted story of between 1,000 and 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.rockandahardplacemag.com/stones-throw-submissions

True News Weekly

True News Weekly posts exclusive stories about crime investigations, viral news, and politics. Its content is mostly targeted at an Australian audience. The website accepts new stories ranging from corruption to crime, politics, history, and culture. Ensure that your story will interest readers in Australia. True News Weekly pays between $50 and $500 for each accepted article based on its complexity, length, and quality.

Submission guidelines: https://truenewsweekly.com/contribute/

Obscurix

Obscurix publishes stories on the paranormal, crime, weird, and dark history. Some stories are actual happenings, while others are fictional. It accepts pitches that touch on any of the four areas. Send a brief pitch explaining your idea. If your pitch is accepted, you will be required to write an article of at least 1,500 words according to the provided style guide. Expect a payment of $50 for each accepted article.

Submission guidelines: https://obscurix.com/write-for-us/

Gumshoe Review

Gumshoe Review publishes mystery stories. These include both original fictional and non-fictional articles. Most of the published articles lean towards the French noir genre. It accepts short fictional and non-fictional stories in this genre. The stories should not be longer than 1,000 words, as it pays 5 cents a word up to $50. Gumshoe Review publishes one story each month. So, your piece has to be good to beat the competition.

Submission guidelines: https://www.gumshoereview.com/php/Review-id.php?id=1852

Dark Yonder

Dark Yonder publishes dark literary fiction stories. It has found a sweet spot in noir fiction stories but with a tincture of modernity. You can send a submission if you can create noir fiction stories of between 3,000 and 5,000 words. Dark Yonder pays $50 for accepted articles and sends you a copy of the publication your work appears in.

Submission guidelines: https://www.darkyonder.online/submissions

Texas Monthly

Texas Monthly is a publication that tells stories about Texas. It has everything from news to travel, food, and politics. The publication also has a category for true crime stories where it covers investigative pieces, mostly from the side of the victim. Writers can submit well-reported stories of up to 2,500 words. The pay is $1 per word but varies according to the scope, writer experience, and turnaround time.

Submission guidelines: https://www.texasmonthly.com/about/story-submissions/

Shotgun Honey

Shotgun Honey has been publishing stories in noir, crime, and hard-boiled flash fiction since 2011. It is currently accepting submissions in these genres. Pieces should be between 300 and 700 words. Accepted submissions will receive $15 upon publication.

Submission guidelines: https://shotgunhoney.com/submissions/flash-fiction/

Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine

Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine publishes mystery stories that include investigative pieces, psychological suspense, and detective crime-bursting articles. It accepts submissions from writers on suspense tales, police stories, and the categories mentioned above. These stories should be between 2,500 and 8,000 words. Ellery Queen Mystery also accepts short stories on mysteries of at least 250 words. It pays between $0.05 and $0.08 a word and sometimes more, depending on the story.

Submission guidelines: https://www.elleryqueenmysterymagazine.com/contact-us/writers-guidelines/

Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine

Alfred Hitchcock’s Mystery Magazine churns out stories in crime and suspenseful short fiction. It also accepts supernatural tales and ghost stories, as long as they involve crime. Submissions should not exceed 12,000 words and be submitted in manuscript format. The magazine pays $0.05 to $0.08 per word for each accepted story.

Submission guidelines: https://www.alfredhitchcockmysterymagazine.com/contact-us/writers-guidelines/.

DON’T FORGET! THIS SATURDAY IS THE SUMMER, 2024 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST ! It’s tons of fun so don’t delay if you want to play!! 🙂

