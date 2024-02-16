10 Paying Entertainment Markets For Writers – by Karoki Githure

Do you enjoy writing about entertainment, but wonder how to make money from your passion? In this article, you’ll discover ten publications that pay freelance writers to cover topics such as TV, film, books, podcasts, music, and theater, among others. As usual, make sure you go through their previously published articles, and follow their writer’s guidelines when submitting.

1. Fann

Fann is a project of Rifelion Media, a media firm that aims to amplify the voices and stories of Muslim creativity. They focus on projects invented and made by Muslim Americans, often (but not necessarily) showcasing Muslim stories and characters. Fann is currently soliciting opinion or review pieces between 400 and 600 words long. You can propose your idea, and if accepted, you will be paid $50 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.createfann.com/come-write-for-fann/

2. FlairBox Magazine

FlairBox Magazine is an online publication that features articles about the performing arts, such as acting, modeling, and music. It is part of a platform that connects performers with brands, and allows them to get paid for their creativity. FlairBox Magazine accepts submissions for original, engaging, and informative content. You can write for them and get paid £50 per 1,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.flairbox.co/pitch

3. Cineaste

Cineaste is a magazine that explores film and film culture’s history, theory, politics, and practice. Each issue features articles, reviews, interviews, and book reviews on topics such as filmmakers, genres, movements, and themes. Cineaste is always looking for new contributors with a passion for film and a critical perspective. They pay $18 for short take reviews, $36 for DVD reviews or books, $45 for Film Reviews and short articles, columns, sidebar interviews, or essays, and $90 for feature articles or interviews.

Submission guidelines: https://www.cineaste.com/writers-guidelines

4. Anime Feminist

Anime Feminist is a website that provides feminist analysis of Japanese pop culture, especially anime and manga. It offers reviews, articles, or podcasts. Anime Feminist accepts submissions from writers who share their passion for feminism and anime. You can write for them and get paid $50 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.animefeminist.com/anifam/contributor-guidelines/

5. C Magazine

C Magazine is a Canadian art magazine focusing on contemporary art and criticism. They are interested in writing that addresses art and its various contexts through emerging perspectives and a mix of editorials, columns, in-depth essays, interviews, artist projects, and reviews. C Magazine pays their writers 35-45 cents per word for published work resulting from the pitch.

Submission guidelines: https://cmagazine.com/opportunities/write

6. Metro Magazine

Metro Magazine was founded in 1964 and specializes in content on Australian, New Zealand and Asian film and media cultures. It covers television, animations, feature films, short films, radio, documentaries, new media, and videogames. This Australia’s oldest film and media periodical is a great source of in-depth, comprehensive and critical analysis on the cinema of Australia and the region. Metro Magazine accepts essay, article and interview submissions from writers and pays (in Australian dollars) as follows:

· Article – 1500–2500 words: $300

· Article – 2500–3500 words: $350

· Scope column (800–1000 words): $80

· NFSA Restores essays (6000–8000 words): $700

· Peer-reviewed articles: $200

Submission guidelines: https://metromagazine.com.au/writers/

7. Offscreen

Offscreen is an online film journal that publishes monthly essays, reviews, interviews, and festival reports. It covers a wide range of topics related to film and film culture, with a focus on the Montreal film scene, but within an international context. Offscreen welcomes unsolicited original submissions on current and engaging ideas. Payment is according to word length, with the maximum being $100 Canadian currency.

Submission guidelines: https://offscreen.com/contribute

8. Sixty Inches From Center

Sixty Inches From Center is a non-profit arts publication that focuses on the cultural landscapes of the Midwest. They prioritize writing by, about, and for artists with disabilities, BIPOC, and LGBTQIA+ artists, and the long list of writing, art-making, and cultural practices neglected in mainstream conversations and canons. Sixty Inches From Center welcomes pitches from writers and artists of all experience levels and backgrounds for traditional and experimental art writing as well as creative writing around topics and practices relevant to the Midwest’s cultural landscapes. They pay a standard rate of $150 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://sixtyinchesfromcenter.org/write-for-sixty-2020/

9. Crooked Marquee

Crooked Marquee is an online platform that publishes hardcore perspectives on movies. They are interested in opinion and analysis of movie trends, specific films, or current news in the film world. Crooked Marquee welcomes pitches on creative, satirical, or experimental writing related to movies. They pay $50 per article and only accept pitches from freelancers.

Submission guidelines: https://crookedmarquee.com/writers-guidelines/

10. Christ and Pop Culture

Christ and Pop Culture is a digital magazine exploring the merging of Christianity and popular culture, covering topics such as film, music, art, and politics. It was founded in 2007 as a podcast and now publishes articles, podcasts, and a digital magazine. Christ and Pop Culture aims to acknowledge, appreciate, and think correctly about the common knowledge of our age from a Christian perspective. If you’re interested in writing for them, they do pay $75 a piece of 1,500–3,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://christandpopculture.com/write-for-capc/

RELATED

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer and loves sharing with other writers on ways to earn through writing.