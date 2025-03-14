10 Paying Environmental and Conservation Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you have a knack for creating compelling content on environmental and conservation issues, there are many markets ready to pay for your work. This article discusses paying environmental and conservation markets that offer an opportunity to share your voice and thoughts with the world. Read on to discover what each publication entails, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and links to their submission guidelines.

Wild Lot Press is an independent publisher focusing on stories about the natural environment. They welcome submissions of essays, photo essays, book reviews, and interviews that highlight human interactions with the natural world and the importance of environmental activism and conservation.

The length of the stories varies depending on the genre, ranging from 1,000 to 5,000 words, while the payments range from $50 to $250 per piece.

Submission guidelines: https://wildlotpress.com/submissions/

The Narwhal is a Canadian publication focused on in-depth journalism on environmental and energy issues. They are looking for pitches from investigative journalists with in-depth knowledge in the extractive industries—forestry, mining, fishing, oil, and gas extraction—and large-scale conservation.

The Narwhal offers a competitive pay rate of $1 per word for well-researched fact-based stories of up to 2,000, which may vary depending on experience and assignments.

Submission guidelines: https://thenarwhal.ca/work-for-us/

Northern Woodlands is a quarterly magazine published by the Center for Northern Woodlands Education and dedicated to Northeastern forests and the people who care for them. They are open to submissions from experienced and upcoming writers on forestry, ecology, conservation, and sustainable forestry practices.

Topics should be centered around Northeastern Forests and include essays, featured articles, reported pieces, poetry, natural history pieces, book reviews, and photo essays. The length of the articles varies from one piece to another, with feature articles running from 1,000 to 3,000 words. The payment also varies depending on the genre as follows:

Features: begin at $.20 per word

Poems: $100

Book Reviews (400 – 800 words): $150

Northern Woodlands follows a strict calendar for content planning. So, before sending your pitches, check their publication calendar.

Submission guidelines: https://northernwoodlands.org/issues/writers-photographers

The New York State Conservationist is the official magazine of the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). This bi-monthly magazine features informative articles, first-rate photography, and stunning artwork about New York’s environment and natural resources.

They seek fun and informative articles that cover New York’s forests, water, air, fish, and wildlife. The length and payment of the articles are as follows:

1,500 to 2,000 words – $100

Less than 1,500 words – $50

Submission guidelines: https://dec.ny.gov/news/conservationist-magazine/contributors-guide

BBC Wildlife Magazine is one of the most popular British publications about wildlife, environment, and nature issues. They are open to interesting, informative, factual, and thought-provoking submissions of interviews, wildlife, natural history, as well as pressing local, national, and global conservation issues. The articles vary in length depending on the topic and complexity, and according to Who Pays Writers, BBC Wildlife Magazines pays $0.03 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.discoverwildlife.com/contribute-stories-to-bbc-wildlife

National Wildlife is a popular magazine run by the National Wildlife Federation, the largest private conservation group in the United States. This quarterly magazine is centered on wildlife and environmental issues with a focus on North America. Its main aim is to entertain, educate, and inspire readers to protect wildlife and their habitats.

National Wildlife seeks engaging and relevant articles on topics such as wildlife science and conservation, endangered species, climate change, biodiversity issues, interesting peoples’ profiles, and community programs.

The length of the articles varies from one to eight pages or more, depending on the available information. Their ideal word count per page is as follows:

One-page articles average about 360 words.

Two pages: 850-900 words

Four pages: 1,000 to 1,200 words

Six pages: 1,200 to 1,500 words

Eight pages: 1,700 to 1,950 words

National Wildlife is one of the highest-paying environment and conservation markets at a rate of $1.50 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.nwf.org/Magazines/National-Wildlife/Writer-Guidelines

Sierra is the official magazine of the Sierra Club, one of the oldest and largest environmental organizations in the U.S. This magazine focuses on environmental issues, conservation efforts, and outdoor adventures that inspire readers to explore, enjoy, and protect the planet.

They’re looking for feature stories and reported pieces on environmental conservation, sustainability, and justice topics. The length of the pieces ranges from 500 to 4,500 words, and the pay rate starts at $1 per word and goes up to $1.50 per word for well-known writers.

Submission guidelines: https://www.sierraclub.org/sierra/editorial-guidelines

National Parks is an award-winning magazine published by the National Parks Conservation Association. This quarterly magazine sheds light on environmental issues affecting the National Park System in the U.S.

You can submit pitches on topics related to the National Parks System for long/short features, essays, profiles, and news stories. The articles vary in length, and the pay rate is $1 per word, according to reports.

Submission guidelines: https://www.npca.org/resources/3151-magazine-submission-guidelines-for-writers-and-photographers

Bay Nature is a regional publication that highlights the history, biodiversity, natural environment, and conservation efforts in the San Francisco Bay Area. This quarterly publication accepts pitches on environmental news, conservation, and any current happenings likely to affect the Bay Area. They are open to Op-Eds and other insightful articles. The length of the articles varies depending on the subject matter and scope. According to Who Pays Writers, Bay Nature offers $0.80 per word for accepted pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://baynature.org/contributor-guidelines/

10. Nature Friend Magazine

Nature Friend Magazine is a family-friendly nature publication that encourages children to believe in God as their creator and to appreciate His works of creation and gifts. They publish fascinating nature stories, articles, and monthly features that educate and impact children and families.

You can submit pitches on outdoor exploration, wildlife, and nature education. Your stories should be interesting to read, focus on the wonders of God’s creation, and appeal to the whole family. The ideal article length is 500 to 1,000 words, with a remuneration of $0.10 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://naturefriendmagazine.com/contributors/writers-guide-for-freelance-writers/

RELATED

Karoki Githure, a regular contributor to WritersWeekly.com, is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.