12 Paying Needlework, Textile, and Jewelry-Making Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you are a writer passionate about traditional and contemporary knitting and other crafts, there are a few unique opportunities to make cash. Several crafting publications continuously accept content on needlework and related artisan projects. In this article, we shall explore 12 such publications and the type of content they are looking for.

Kitty is an online magazine dedicated to fiber artists, which publishes tutorials, patterns, and articles on knitting. Its content involves traditional and contemporary knitting techniques.

The magazine welcomes content that introduces techniques, new ideas, and designs within knitting. Contributors should show passion for fiber arts and give a unique perspective in their submissions. It pays $200-$300 per published submission of at least 350 words.

Submission guidelines: https://knitty.com/subguide.php

Craftbits.com is a website that posts about crafts and DIY projects on various topics, including needlework, sewing, and holiday DIY projects. The publication seeks simple craft projects and tutorials that appeal to hobbyists. The submission should have a creative flair and have easy-to-follow instructions. The pay is up to $35 per accepted article (no word count is specified).

Submission guidelines: https://craftbits.com/write-for-us/

Make Modern is an Australian digital magazine that focuses on modern quilting. It features patterns, tutorials, and articles on contemporary quilting trends. The magazine seeks fresh, original patterns and articles that highlight the modern quilting aesthetic. It also welcomes interviews with notable quilters and thought-provoking articles on quilting as an art form. Writers get compensated between AU$200 and AU$225 per article of approximately 1,000 words.

Submission guidelines.

Handwoven magazine focuses on weaving. It offers projects, patterns, and tutorials to weavers of all levels. The magazine accepts detailed, project-based content for weavers, which covers new techniques or creative approaches to weaving. Payment details are provided in the acceptance letter. A single-page submission should be 500 to 600 words, while two-page articles are generally about 1,000 to 1,200 words.

Submission guidelines.

Little Looms, a companion magazine to Handwoven, is dedicated to weaving on smaller looms. It looks for articles that target beginners and intermediate weavers or focus on small-loom projects that are accessible yet innovative. Payment details will be included in the acceptance letter. The article should be 500-600 words for a single page and 1,000 to 1,200 words for a two-page article.

Submission guidelines.

PieceWork magazine explores the history of needlework. It covers various crafts from around the world, including knitting, embroidery, and quilting. PieceWork welcomes articles that explore the cultural and historical aspects of needlework, as well as tutorials and patterns. Payment details are provided in the acceptance letter. Each submission should be 1,500 to 3,000 words.

Submission guidelines.

Sew Daily is an online sewing resource that offers patterns, tutorials, and articles on a wide variety of sewing projects. The publication seeks trending instructional articles and project-based content of between 200 and 500 words that inspire readers and help them improve their sewing skills. Payment details will be included in the acceptance letter.

Submission guidelines: https://www.sewdaily.com/submission-guidelines/

Selvedge magazine focuses on textiles and their cultural impact. It showcases both traditional and contemporary textile art from around the world. The magazine welcomes writers with insights into textile culture, techniques, and history. It values well-researched, reflective articles with a global perspective on textiles. Writers send a one-page outline of the topic, out of which the magazine determines the article’s word count. The pay is £10 per 100 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.selvedge.org/pages/guidelines

Wirecutter is a product review publication by The New York Times, known for its thorough, research-backed recommendations. It accepts product reviews, and a writer can submit reviews for machines used in needlework. Writers are paid $500 per article. However, you can be paid up to $4,000 for an article based on the complexity of the subject. There is no set word count for submission.

Submission guidelines: https://www.nytimes.com/wirecutter/how-to-pitch/

5BestThings provides product reviews across various categories, including needlework and crafting equipment. Writers can submit detailed and helpful product reviews, particularly for tools used in needlework and crafts. 5BestThings will pay $15–$30 per product review and up to $65 for full product reviews of five products. There are no set word counts, but the articles should be well-researched.

Submission guidelines: https://5bestthings.com/write-for-us/

American Craft explores all forms of craft, from metalwork to textiles, ceramics, and woodworking. It seeks stories that highlight the process and stories behind craftwork, as well as profiles on artisans and discussions on the impact of craft in modern society. American Craft pays $.50 to $1.00/word for articles of between 400 and 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.craftcouncil.org/magazine/writers-guidelines

Offers in-depth articles, interviews, guides, and critiques within the field. The magazine explores art jewelry’s blending with art, design, and culture. Submissions should offer readers well-researched perspectives and contemporary insights. The forum pays as follows:

$350 for interviews with creators

$425 for product reviews

$500 for articles

Submission guidelines: https://artjewelryforum.org/ajf-website-standards-2017/

