9 Paying Women’s Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Are you passionate about stories that highlight feminist issues, or tell women’s stories? If so, there are numerous publications ready to pay you for your compelling, insightful, and thought-provoking content. From literary publications to feminist magazines and news platforms dedicated to women’s issues, these markets provide meaningful outlets to share your thoughts.

Whether you are an emerging or experienced writer, here are paying feminists and women’s markets along with what each publication entails, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and how you can pitch your ideas.

NextTribe is a vibrant feminist magazine dedicated to women 45+. It covers aging, health, beauty, fashion, sexism, relationships, personal growth, and travel topics. This publication aims at celebrating and supporting women in midlife and beyond. NextTribe seeks feature stories with insightful takes on topics about being a woman 45 and above in today’s culture. The feature stories range between 700-1,000 words, but the length can vary depending on the subject and the writer. The payment rate for approved stories is between 25 and 50 cents a word, depending on the topic and the editing needed.

Submission guidelines: https://nexttribe.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/submission-guidelines.pdf

The Fuller project is a global non-profit news platform centered around investigative journalism that highlights issues affecting women in America and around the world. This news platform covers health and science, education and learning, environment and climate change, violence and exploitation, and economy & labor topics. The Fuller Project loves investigative stories that raise awareness, have an impact, or spur accountability. The payment varies depending on the length and scope of the article and whether it’s a per-word or project rate, but Who Pays Writers reports $1/word.

Submission guidelines: https://fullerproject.org/pitch-us/

Agnes and True is a Canadian online literary journal that celebrates women’s achievements. This journal provides a platform for established and emerging Canadian writers to showcase their outstanding works of fiction. It also accepts submissions from writers outside Canada provided their fiction stories exhibit a Canadian sensibility. Agnes and True seek original high-quality fiction stories from various topics such as family and friendship, workplace experiences, travel, and speculative fiction. When sending your submissions, ensure your stories align with Canadian values with a word count between 500-3,500 words. The pay rate is $75.00 (CAD) per story upon publication.

Submission guidelines: https://www.agnesandtrue.com/submission-guidelines/

Rebellious Magazine for Women is a Chicago-based feminist magazine that delivers Chicago news, events, culture, politics, and lifestyle stories from a feminist’s perspective. This publication offers a platform for women and gender non-conforming writers, especially those who have struggled to find a spot in other publications. While they prioritize essays, stories, and articles about Chicago-area events, they are also open to submissions on great content of general interest. They also seek articles about feminist issues and events as well as profiles of women business owners. Their freelance rates are $50 for 500-word profiles & articles, columns, and essays and $25 for reviews (music, movies, books, TV).

Submission guidelines: https://express.adobe.com/page/Y14m0PWmBJorv

LIBER is a literary feminist publication that focuses on timely reviews and essays on forthcoming books of all genres. They also publish poetry, long-form reported features, personal or hybrid essays, comics, and photo essays revolving around feminist issues. They seek unique submissions that are well-versed in feminism (its history, principles, theory, and debates). Their reviews are between 1,000 to 2,000 words, while features range between 2,000 to 4,000 words. LIBER pays $100 per book review and $50 per poem upon publication. For features, the payment ranges between $100-$300 depending on the length and complexity of the piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.liberreview.com/pitch-guidelines/

The Last Girls Club Magazine is a feminist horror magazine dedicated to women’s dark and speculative works of fiction. This publication seeks problematic fiction from a feminine gaze and voice. If supernatural, horror, and creeping dread are your specialty, then this is the platform for you. They publish poems, short stories, reviews, and flash fiction. Their ideal length and rates vary from one piece to another. The rate for short Stories with 2,500 words or less is $0.015 per word and $37.50 max upon acceptance. For poems less than 200 words, the rate is $10 upon acceptance. Flash fiction with less than 1,000 words is paid at the rate of $0.015 per word/$15 USD max upon approval. And for the nonfiction/review pieces, the recommended length is between 1,500-2,500 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.lastgirlsclub.com/submit

Luna Station Quarterly (LSQ) is a speculative fiction magazine that displays the work of talented female-identified authors regardless of their experience or writing resume. LSQ welcomes science fiction and fantasy short fiction submissions. You can write stories about hope, space opera, new fairy tales, science fiction, and fantasy. The length for LSQ pieces ranges between 500 – 7,000 words with a standard payment of $10.

Submission guidelines: https://www.lunastationquarterly.com/submissions/

Black Girl Times (BGX) is a feminist publication focused on amplifying the voices of Black women by sharing their lives and experiences. BGX is open to unique, thought-provoking stories for Black women, girls, and the audience that loves them. You can explore topics such as physical, mental, and spiritual health, parenting, sex and dating, music, and culture. They pay $0.25 to $1.00 per word for published stories, depending on your skill and level of experience, among other factors.

Submission guidelines: https://www.loveblackgirls.org/pitch

Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) is an online publication on all things travel, offering inspirational and vital intel on different travel destinations worldwide. Condé Nast Traveler is interested in stories with an angle that reflects women’s unique travel experiences. While CNT is not primarily a Feminists and Women’s publication, it has a “Women Who Travel” section that highlights travel experiences from a female perspective. This is the section where you can pitch your article ideas. This publication offers a competitive pay rate of $300 for 500 to 600 words.

Submission guidelines: https://www.cntraveler.com/info/how-to-pitch-conde-nast-traveler

