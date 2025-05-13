9 Paying Poetry Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you know how to transform words into exceptional pieces of art that spark thoughts and stir emotions, many poetry markets are willing to pay you for your creativity. Whether you are an emerging or experienced poet, these publications offer a platform to share your work with a broader audience. Read on to discover paying poetry markets for writers, including what they publish, what they are looking for, their pay rates, and link to their submission guidelines.

Blue Marble Review is a quarterly literary publication that focuses on showcasing the works of students aged 13-22. They accept submissions of poetry, essays, fiction, nonfiction, opinion pieces, travel writing, art, and photography. They are particularly interested in authentic young voices and polished work.

Blue Marble Review accepts poetry submissions of all styles and themes. You can send up to three poems per submission window, and they pay $30 per published piece.

Submission guidelines: https://bluemarblereview.com/submit/

Banshee is an Ireland-based print literary journal published twice yearly—in spring and autumn. This journal features poems, stories, essays, and flash fiction work from new and experienced writers across the globe.

Banshee seeks well-crafted poems that challenge and move the reader. They accept up to four pieces per submission window. The ideal length per poem is no more than 40 lines, with a payment of €50 per poem.

Submission guidelines: https://bansheepress.org/submit

Modern Reformation (MR) is a publication that explores theology, Christianity, culture, and the church from a modern reformed Christian perspective. They feature web essays, letters to the editor, and poems that honor Christ.

MR welcomes submissions for well-composed poetry that resonates with spiritual themes, Christian theology, and religious experiences. Submissions are open all year round, and you can submit up to three poems simultaneously. They pay $50 for each published poem.

Submission guidelines: https://www.modernreformation.org/contribute

Eureka Street is an Australian publication that offers humane and ethical commentary on a wide range of topics such as politics, religion, popular culture, and current events in Australia and across the globe.

They publish poetry, essays, fiction, and non-fiction works. They seek rich, engaging, and thought-provoking poetry on political, cultural, and intellectual opinions. Eureka pays $50 per accepted poem.

Submission guidelines: https://www.eurekastreet.com.au/article/submissions

Analog’s Science Fiction and Fact is one of the longest-running science fiction magazines in the U.S. This award-winning literary magazine is known for its perfect blend of accurate scientific ideas and imaginative writing, as well as current research on the cutting edge of science.

They publish short fiction stories, serials, fact articles, and poetry. They welcome submissions for poems that reflect speculative elements revolving around science fiction, facts, and futuristic ideas. Analog’s Science Fiction and Fact pays $1 per line for accepted poetry.

Submission guidelines: https://analogsf.com/contact-us/writers-guidelines/

Humpty Dumpty is an award-winning U.S. magazine for kids between the ages of 2-6. This magazine publishes easy-to-read stories, poems, puzzles, and fun games in colorful designs to promote young children’s physical, educational, and creative growth.

They seek humorous, witty, and playful poems that kids would love to read, with themes they can relate to, such as animals, nature, family, and imagination. Humpty Dumpty accepts 4–12-line poems and pays $25 and up per published poem.

Submission guidelines: https://uskidsmags.com/writers-guidelines/

Mslexia is a U.K.-based publication dedicated to women who write. It offers a platform for women writers to publish poetry, fiction, and non-fiction works. This publication also provides resources and opportunities to support and boost women’s literary development.

Mslexia welcomes original, well-composed poetry submissions from women writers globally. The length of each poem varies depending on the category, ranging from 4 -40 lines, while the theme varies based on the issue. Payments start at £30 per poem.

Submission guidelines: https://mslexia.co.uk/submit-your-work/poetry/

The Temz Review is a Canadian literary journal that publishes poetry, fiction, and reviews. They aim to amplify diverse voices from emerging and established poets. They seek innovative pieces that push the boundaries of poetry and are open to a wide range of styles and voices. Temz accepts submissions of 1-8 poems, depending on the length of the poems, and pays $20 per batch of poems published.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thetemzreview.com/submissions.html

The Drift is a fast-rising literary magazine on matters revolving around culture, politics, and literature. They publish poetry, dispatches, cultural criticism, short fiction, interviews, and extremely abbreviated reviews.

They’re looking for well-structured, bold, and intriguing poetry that challenges the status quo in politics, media, academia, and arts, among other topics. The Drift pays poets $150 per accepted piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thedriftmag.com/about/

Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide (https://www.linkedin.com/company/freelance-writing-jobs-worldwide/posts/) and his personal website (https://karokigithure.com/).

