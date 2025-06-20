8 Paying Religion And Spirituality Markets for Writers – by Karoki Githure

Whether you are an experienced religion writer, or just passionate about faith, Christianity, and spirituality, many publications are looking for people like you. These platforms not only offer an opportunity to share your thoughts and voice with a global audience, but also pay for your work.

Read on to discover what each platform publishes, what they are looking for, their pay rates, links to their submission guidelines.

This is a project of the John C. Danforth Center on Religion and Politics at Washington University in St. Louis. This online journal revolves around American religion, politics, and culture. Arc Magazine welcomes submissions on essays, news, opinions, reviews, and interviews that inform about the intersections of religion and U.S. politics. According to Who Pays Writers, Arc Magazines pays $0.30 per word for published pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://arcmag.org/write-to-us/

Horizons is the official magazine of the Presbyterian Women affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (U.S.A.). This publication focuses on nurturing faith through prayer and Bible study, supporting the church’s mission worldwide, working for justice and peace, and building an inclusive, caring community for women. Horizons welcomes submissions for articles, stories, and poems of varying topics and themes that pass information through a Presbyterian lens. Articles and stories should be between 600 and 1,800 words. This platform offers an honorarium of no less than $50 per page printed in the magazine, which varies depending on the time and research needed to complete the article.

Submission guidelines: https://www.presbyterianwomen.org/downloads/horizons-magazine-writers-guidelines/

Jewish Currents is an award-winning magazine known for its trenchant analysis, in-depth reporting, rigorous cultural criticism, and unmatched attention to literary quality and style. This magazine is centered around the political, cultural, and religious lives of the Jewish left. It is open to submissions for analysis and review pieces, in-depth web features, news reports, print features, and long conversations. The submissions should cover issues such as the inner workings of Jewish communal organizations, the uses and misuses of antisemitism, and Israel/Palestine politics on the ground and internationally, among others discussed from a Jewish angle.

The standard rates for accepted pieces are as follows:

Analysis and review pieces at a minimum rate of $400

News reports at a minimum rate of $500

Long conversations at a minimum rate of $300; short conversations (for the weekly newsletter) at a minimum rate of $150

In-depth web features at a minimum rate of $1,000

Print features will be paid at a rate of $1/word based on the assigned word count

Jewish Currents pays 25% of the standard rate on the delivery of the first draft and 75% upon completion of the work.

Submission guidelines: https://jewishcurrents.org/submissions

Christ and Pop Culture (CPAC) is an online publication that offers thoughtful commentary on the intersection of Christianity and modern culture. They welcome pitches for guest and feature articles with a strong pop culture framework. Pop culture here includes general contemporary culture; sci/tech, games, books, films, etc. The submissions should produce a high level of cultural criticism and commentary from a Christian perspective. CPAC pays $75 per accepted feature article of 1,500–3,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://christandpopculture.com/write-for-capc/

Geez Magazine is a seasonal non-profit publication on social justice, activism, and spirituality for people at the fringes of faith in the U.S. and Canada. This magazine determines the theme of the stories and poems to be pitched. It publishes stories that target the out-churched, over-churched, unchurched, and even the un-churchable, addressing topics such as peace, decolonization, racial and gender justice, among other social concerns. Geez pays modest honorariums, which vary depending on the length of the pieces often between $50 and $100.

Submission guidelines: https://geezmagazine.org/participate/guidelines/

Faith Today is a popular Canadian Christian magazine published by The Evangelical Fellowship of Canada. This publication covers personal stories, theology, news, and issues of public interest from an evangelical Christian perspective. They publish features, interviews, short essays, columns, news, and profiles of Canadian individuals and ministries. They welcome pitches for stories that address current happenings, Canadian culture, Christian life and ministry by providing information, insight, wisdom, and analysis.

Faith Today has different length requirements for different pieces as follows:

Feature articles: 800 to 1,800 words

News, Notes, Ideas section (formerly Kingdom Matters): 250 to 450 words

Books & Culture section: Reviews 700 words

Talking Points section (formerly Letters and Milestones): 300 words

Online-only materials (blog posts): 600 words

The rates for the pieces are:

Personal essays and guest columns: Cdn$ 0.3/word

Interview-based/researched original writing: Cdn$ 0.4/word

Books & Culture reviews: Cdn$ 125 each flat rate.

Honorarium for online-only writing (blog posts): Cdn$ 50 flat rate.

Honorarium for those otherwise employed (writing on paid work time): Cdn$ 0.15/word

Reprints and rewrites consisting of previously published material: Cdn$ 0.15/word

Submission guidelines: https://www.faithtoday.ca/About-us/Faith-Today-Writer-Guidelines

Religion Unplugged is a non-profit news platform covering religion in public and people’s lives. This platform features journalistic stories that explore the intersection of religion with science, culture, politics, and travel. It accommodates stories from religions such as Christianity, Buddhism, Hinduism, Islam, Judaism, and Sikhism. Religion Unplugged accepts submissions for news features, opinion pieces, film, art, and book reviews.

This publication pays the following freelance rates:

News features: 600 to 800 words — $200, 801 words and up — $300

Essays, opinion columns, analysis: 800 to 1,000 words — $200

Reviews (film & TV, book, art): 800 words and up — $200

Submission guidelines: https://religionunplugged.com/freelance-rates

Broadview is an independent Canadian Christian magazine rooted in the United Church tradition. It targets progressive readers interested in spirituality and addresses faith-based and broader societal issues such as ethical living, social justice, and spirituality. Broadview is interested in submissions for investigative features, first-person narratives, profiles, reported news, essays, book reviews, etc. The stories should discuss ethical investing, environmental sustainability, LGBTQ+ inclusion, and faith-based activism. This publication pays $.40 per word for published pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://broadview.org/submission-guidelines/

