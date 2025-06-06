7 Paying Horror Poetry Markets – by Dawn Colclasure

Fans of horror fiction may also enjoy reading horror poetry. Fortunately, there are paying markets available to writers of these kinds of poems.

While there are many other publications listed on the Internet saying they are accepting submissions, some of them may not be actively publishing. Submission Grinder lists one as “temporarily closed to submissions,” while another publication has not published anything new on their site since 2021.

The markets listed in this article have all been vetted by the author, but always use caution before submitting to markets which may not be currently publishing or accepting submissions.

The paying markets included in this article were all open to submissions as of this writing. Some other notable horror markets, such as 34 Orchard, are full for the year, or on hiatus. Additionally, you may have luck placing your horror poetry into markets printing Halloween or horror-themed issues in October.

Broken Antler

Guidelines: https://www.brokenantlermag.com/submit

They publish horror and dark fantasy poetry. Subgenres of horror are welcome but no violence against women and/or marginalized groups. Accepts simultaneous submissions but no reprints. “For poetry, creative nonfiction, and hybrid submissions, we’re looking for work that is haunting and monstrous, strange and bizarre.” For work published in the print issue, writers will receive $20 and a contributor copy. In the event the work is published online, payment is $10 per accepted piece. Payment is on acceptance.

Dreams & Nightmares

Guidelines: http://dreamsandnightmaresmagazine.com/guidelines.htm

They primarily publish science fiction and fantasy but will read horror poetry submissions. Prefers fantastic horror such as works similar to Lovecraft and Blackwood. Payment is $12 on acceptance, plus two copies.

Just Keep Up Magazine

Guidelines: https://www.justkeepupmagazine.com/submissions

“Just Keep Up Magazine is a new magazine started in late 2024. We are devoted to science fiction and horror. We also feature poetry.” They accept simultaneous submissions. Writers can submit up to ten poems at a time. Payment is $10 for each accepted poem.

parABnormal Magazine

Guidelines: https://www.hiraethsffh.com/parabnormal-magazine-guidelines

As the name indicates, their theme is the paranormal. Poetry eligible to submit to this magazine are the creepy, spooky kinds with a paranormal theme. “For us, this includes ghosts, spectres, haunts, various whisperers, and so forth. It also includes shapeshifters and creatures from various folklores. PLEASE NOTE: CREATURES LIKE VAMPIRES, GHOULS, WEREWOLVES, AND ZOMBIES ARE NOT PARANORMAL.” They do not accept reprints. Pays $6 for each accepted poem.

Reader Beware

Guidelines: https://readerbewaremag.wixsite.com/readerbewaremag/submissions

They are especially interested in body horror and werewolves. “We accept up to three pages of poetry per author at a rate of twenty dollars plus five cents per line.” Accepts reprints. Writers submitting to Reader Beware must be 18 or older.

Small Wonders

Guidelines: https://smallwondersmag.com/submissions

They accept poetry in the following genres: fantasy, science fiction, and horror. They prefer narrative poems that read like a story. They are currently not looking for reprint poems. Pays $60 for poetry.

The Deadlands

Guidelines: https://psychopomp.com/the-deadlands-guidelines/

This publication is open to poetry submissions at various times of the year. Submission windows are listed on the site. “The Deadlands is a prism refracting innumerable paths and practices, and we are seeking speculative poetry in all its diverse permutations. We are as interested in the dead as we are in grief, hauntings, and history. The sublime is as much a part of The Deadlands as the uncanny. We welcome both formal and experimental poetry.” Pays $50 per accepted poem.

RELATED

Dawn Colclasure is a writer who lives in Eugene, Oregon. She writes poetry, essays, articles, short stories and books. She is the author and co-author of over five dozen books, among them her own collections of horror poetry that include the titles Songs of the Dead, Terrors and 3 A.M. Poetry. She is also a book blogger as well as a columnist for First Chapter Plus Magazine. She publishes the free monthly newsletter for writers, the SPARREW Newsletter. Her work has appeared in Absolute Write, Writing World, Writing For DOLLARS, Women Who Submit, FundsforWriters and WritersWeekly. Her websites are https://dawnsbooks.com/ and https://www.dmcwriter.com/. Her Instagram is dawn10325.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.