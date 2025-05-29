4 Sites That Pay You To Write About Love and Relationships – by Samuel Peters

The website below cover love in a variety of ways: relationship advice, listicles on kinship to romance, the psychology of love, personal essays about contemporary relationships, and so much more.

Most of these sites don’t require much freelancing experience or heavy resumes from writers; just the ability to write good pieces.

1. Verily Magazine

Verily Magazine is a women-focused magazine that has sections on culture, style & beauty, lifestyle and, of course, relationships. They want writers to share stories about and lessons from people’s love lives and relationship dynamics. The preferred word count is 600–1200 words. They pay a $50 stipend for Readers Write pieces that are published online.

Send your piece to submissions@verilymag.com with “Readers Write submission” in the subject line. Please browse previously published Readers Write columns to understand the style before you make a submission. Further details are included here .

2. Carefree

If you have a curious, introspective, and colloquial tone, then you should consider writing for Carefree Mag. They are looking for authentic, expressive voices who can talk to their audience like they’d talk to their friends. It’s a Women of Colour-focused page, and welcomes personal essays from Black women. They want to hear about all the things that you love and make you happy. In their words, “We want specific and in-depth – borderline obsessive love letters dedicated to your favorite things.” They pay $100 per article. Send your pitches to hello@carefreemag.com.

Check here for more information.

3. Huffpost Personal

HuffPost Personal is a personal stories section in HuffPost (a news and opinion website). They’re accepting pitches for personal essays. They’re especially seeking people from diverse backgrounds or with diverse experiences. They are particularly interested in stories about: “grieving at the holidays / parenting at the holidays / relationships and sex at the holidays / seeing (or refusing to see) family that voted differently than you during the holidays / creating new holiday traditions but really open to anything.” The sweet spot for personal essays is 1,000 to 2,000 words. Rate is around $150. If interested, send your pitches to pitch@huffpost.com.

Visit here for more information.

4. ILY Magazine

ILY is an independent magazine that focuses on creating safe spaces to express love vulnerably through multimedia storytelling and immersive experiences. They cover “all variations of love, from kinship to romance. ILY features essays, interviews, vignettes, photography, poetry, interviews, and other forms of art.” They are always seeking love/dating pitches. They pay $100-$200 per piece.

For details, check their page.

