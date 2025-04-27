8 Markets That Pay for Writing and/or Photos/Art – by Dawn Colclasure

Many freelance writers excel at writing fiction and poetry in addition to nonfiction. The amount of markets accepting all three of these is growing. Some also accept photos/art. While some don’t pay contributors, those included in this article do.

Some markets included below have reading periods that usually listed in their guidelines. Some of them also accept photography and/or art.

Birdy

https://www.birdymagazine.com/submissions/#SubmitGuidelines

According to their Submissions page: “Birdy is Colorado’s premiere independent art and comedy magazine.” They also accept art. Accepts reprints. Payment is made on publication. In addition to writing, they also accept paintings, drawings, photos, posters, designs, sketches, comics, and cartoons.

Broken Antler

https://www.brokenantlermag.com/submit

According to their guidelines: “Broken Antler publishes horror and weird fiction, as well as sci-fi and dark fantasy.” They want poetry and creative nonfiction “that is haunting and monstrous, strange and bizarre.” Does not accept reprints. Payment is $10 for each work accepted for online issues and a flat rate of $20 for all accepted work published in the print issue. Payment made on acceptance. For artwork, “send up to 3 pieces at a time, both b&w and color accepted.”

Exist Otherwise

https://www.existotherwise.com/submission-guidelines/

They also accept photos, scripts, and hybrid work. Word count limit: 1000 words. Accepts reprints. They pay $15 for writing and $20 for photos, on publication.

Gemini Magazine

https://gemini-magazine.com/submit-contact/

They also accept photography. Does not accept reprints. For artwork to accompany your writing, “attach eye-catching photos and images.” Payment is $20 for each published piece.

New Myths

https://sites.google.com/newmyths.com/newmyths-com-home/submissions

They also accept art. Their nonfiction includes book reviews of novels published in the last year, as well as poetry collections. They have two reading periods, which are listed on their guidelines page. They pay $50 for writing and $80 for art.

Paranoid Tree Press

https://www.paranoidtree.com/submit

While they only publish one micro poem, nonfiction piece and one story in each issue, they are always open to submissions. They do not accept reprints. They pay $50 for each accepted piece, as well as five copies of the print edition. They do not purchase art or photos.

The Drift

https://www.thedriftmag.com/about/

Their “About” page states that they want “sharp, surprising interventions; socially engaged cultural criticism; class-sensitive analysis; pieces that point out what’s being avoided or talked around in politics, media, arts, or even academia; upbeat cynicism; un-self-serious screeds; generous takedowns; entries from the margins.” Rates vary according to what they accept: $2,000 for essays, $500 – $1,000 for short stories and $150 for poems. They do not purchase art but the purchase reviews of art.



Trollbreath Magazine

https://magazine.trollbreath.com/submissions/

“Trollbreath Magazine is a journal of speculative fiction, poetry, and non-fiction, publishing electronic issues on a quarterly schedule.” They are open to nonfiction submissions all year. Although they accept fiction of 7500 words, they prefer stories be 4000-5000 words. Accepts reprints. Accepted stories are paid .04/word for original stories and 1/2 cent a word for reprints. They do not accept reprints for poetry or nonfiction. For poetry, they pay a flat rate of $25 and for nonfiction they pay a flat rate of $40 for up to 2500 words. They also pay $150 for cover art.

To increase your chances of acceptance, only submit in the format stated in the guidelines, and carefully proofread your work. If you are unsure about the guidelines, look for a FAQ section or an “About” page to see if this helps. Read samples of what they publish to get an idea of the kind of writing they like.

The editors may take some time to respond and most guidelines state when you can assume no response is a rejection. If your fiction, nonfiction, poetry and/or art/photos is a good fit for a market listed above, consider sending your work their way.

Dawn Colclasure is a writer living in Oregon. She is a freelance writer, book reviewer, and columnist. She is the author and co-author of over five dozen books. Her poetry, articles, essays and short stories have appeared in magazines, websites and anthologies. She publishes the SPARREW Newsletter online each month. Her websites are https://dawnsbooks.com and https://www.dmcwriter.com. She’s on Instagram: dawn10325.

