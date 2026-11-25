Are you a passionate writer who loves sharing about feminism, relationships, fashion, mental health, and anything related to equality? Top publications are ready to pay you for that and more. While most major publications love working with experienced writers, some are happy to work with anyone who isn’t afraid to share their opinion. But make sure you go through their published content and specific submission guidelines before pitching your ideas.

1. RUNHER

Established by Ashley Mateo in 2025, RUNHER is a top quarterly print publication dedicated to sharing stories of non-binary, trans, and women runners. It features community storytelling, culture, and long-form journalism instead of training tips and basic gear guides. They accept thought-provoking content covering issues affecting female athletes. RUNHER also publishes trend reports on fashion and gear for female athletes. Their features are between 1,000 and 3,000 words long, and their rates start from $0.50 per word. Submission Guidelines.

2. The Cut

The Cut is a top lifestyle, culture, and fashion website published by New York Magazine. This publication is in a dynamic conversation with ladies about numerous issues that affect them. They publish content covering feminism, fashion, mental health, relationships, money, and politics affecting women. They’re looking for pieces covering these topics with power, honesty, and generous wit. They accept features between 1,500 and 2,000 words long, with rates starting at $600. The Cut pays a minimum of $500 for essays of 1,000 to 1,500 words. Submission Guidelines.

3. Refinery29 Canada

Refinery29 Canada is the Canadian version of the Refinery29 brand, which helps women feel, see, and claim their power. Launched in 2018, this publication shines a light on Canadian issues that resonate with female millennial and Gen Z audiences. They accept features, trend reports and personal essays on pop culture, reproductive rights and race with a Canadian angle. Refinery29 Canada accepts content from freelancers covering wellness, relationships, money, work, and politics. Refinery29 pays $350 for thorough news pieces with interviews, reported articles, and personal essays. They pay $150 for unique short market content. Submission Guidelines.

4. More to Her Story

More to Her Story is a popular, non-profit digital platform dedicated to reporting on the struggles, freedoms, and lives of girls and women worldwide. This site highlights underreported human rights issues, global issues, and solution-oriented pieces from the most overlooked parts of the globe. They publish pieces that can bring lasting change to the lives of their female readers. They do publish investigative pieces, breaking news, and “day-after” content, but they must align with their mission. This publication prefers underreported stories that weren’t covered by the mainstream media. More to Her Story pays a flat rate of $300 per published piece, regardless of location. Submission Guidelines.

5. Wanderful

Wanderful is a popular lifestyle brand and inclusive community of influencers, content creators, and female travelers. Beth Santos established it in 2013 to help women gain the confidence needed to travel solo. They publish stories about women and travel, including honest gear reviews from female travelers who tested the gear. Think of unique stories of women building extraordinary things in travel and dispatches from destinations ignored by most travel media publications. Wanderful pays $250 per article upon publication. Submission Guidelines.

6. Verily Magazine

Verily Magazine is a top lifestyle and fashion platform for women that focuses on holistic wellbeing, empowerment, and authenticity. Unlike most publications, Verily provides authentic, uplifting cultural content free of hyper-political division and toxic beauty standards. They accept inspiring pieces for most of their regular columns, including Travel with a Local, Dating Unscripted, Making of a Mom, and perfect stories of how you knew your guy was the right person for you. Verily pays $100 for online pieces and $200 for print stories. Submission Guidelines.

7. Women’s Media Center

The WMC (Women’s Media Center) is a progressive platform that amplifies women’s voices and raises their visibility. This platform ensures that women’s stories are told fairly in the world’s media landscape. WMC is looking for timely commentaries and pieces providing a missing feminist perspective on underreported stories and new events. They also love stories about women working in the media industry. According to payment reports, WMC pays $200 for all published pieces of 600 to 800 words. Submission Guidelines.

8. jGirls+ Magazine

jGirls+ Magazine is a popular online literary publication written for and by self-identifying Jewish girls, women and gender-expansive or non-binary teens aged between 13 and 19 years. This platform amplifies the realities and diverse voices of Jewish youth. The published topics are not just about being Jewish or their gender identities; they also cover family, personal experiences, mental health, and current events. They also publish reviews of social justice, relationships, and pop culture. As of 2026, jGirls+ Magazine pays $50 for every published piece. Submission Guidelines.

9. Woman Alive

Woman Alive is a popular UK Christian women’s publication that has been inspiring, equipping, and encouraging women for over 44 years. They cover numerous topics including wellbeing, current affairs, relationships, culture, and discipleship. Currently, they are looking to commission pieces covering church culture, celebrity culture, current affairs, parenting, lifestyle, and faith. According to the London Freelance Journal, Woman Alive pays £85 per published piece. Submission Guidelines.

10. Cosmopolitan UK

Cosmopolitan UK is a leading global women’s brand focused on career advice, beauty, fashion, sex, and relationships. It has been one of the most influential digital platforms and glossy magazines for lifestyle, fashion, and entertainment for over half a century. Cosmopolitan UK targets women aged between 18 and 35. This publication is searching for relatable first-person pieces exploring sexuality, sex, relationships, and dating. According to the London Freelance Journal, Cosmopolitan UK pays £250 per published piece. Submission Guidelines.

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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