14 Paying Markets for Food and Drink Writers – by Karoki Githure

If you want to share your love for unique cuisines and drinks, there are hundreds of publications ready to pay for your knowledge. From digital to print media agencies, these publications are looking for someone ready to share the fun part of the industry. They’re looking for talented writers who can turn complicated recipes, flavors, ingredients, and exceptional cuisines into well-curated articles. Make sure you go through their submission guidelines thoroughly before creating and sending your pitch.

1. The Vegan

The Vegan is the official publication of The Vegan Society, which has been in production since 1944. Founded by Donald Watson, The Vegan is the world’s oldest vegan publication that covers numerous topics related to vegan living. They accept vegan culture and lifestyle topics, expert nutritional advice, and product and recipe reviews from vegan writers. Their fees start at £150 for reviews and £250 for articles.

Submission guidelines: https://www.vegansociety.com/resources/publications-and-video/vegan-magazine

2. Pit

Pit is a top independent U.K. food publication that focuses on barbecue and live-fire cooking around the globe. Unlike most food magazines, the Pit takes an inclusive, unique, and fun approach to food journalism. Instead of just focusing on standard recipes, they explore a unique theme in each issue. They accept scientific deep dives, historical pieces, cultural stories, and memoirs, but within a specified theme. They pay between £150 and £200 per 1,000- to 2,500-word piece.

Submission guidelines: https://pitmagazine.uk/pitching

3. SBS Food

SBS Food is a top Australian online publication that’s managed by the SBS (Special Broadcasting Service). This digital hub serves as a comprehensive recipe directory, archiving everything from food culture and cooking videos to multicultural recipes. They accept food trends, features, memoirs, and original recipes with a unique angle from recipe developers. SBS Food prioritizes pitches that feature an Australian angle while celebrating diverse cultural backgrounds. Numerous reports indicate that they pay 50c/word (AUD).

Submission guidelines: https://www.sbs.com.au/food/article/how-to-pitch-content-for-sbs-food-online/9j67rnyug

4. Edible Seattle

Edible Seattle is a top digital platform celebrating seasonal, local cuisines in Western Washington. It is the ultimate guide to Western Washington’s drink and food culture. Edible Seattle shares culinary inspirations, details food tips/information, and thought pieces for every season. They accept content covering the region’s cuisine, untold stories, hidden gems, and an in-depth look at the region’s food challenges, culture, and advocates. They pay $0.30 per word for 300 to 1,500-word pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://edibleseattle.com/contribute/

5. The Natural Farmer

The Natural Farmer (TNF) is an in-print, quarterly publication of NOFA (Northeast Organic Farming Association). TNF has been around for about 40 years, and it features environmental development and organic farming techniques as they affect growers and farmers. It also publishes problems with food injustice and anything of interest to NOFA. TNF accepts pitches from food justice activists, scientists, conservationists, visionaries, and farmers. TNF pays $100 for every published piece.

Submission guidelines: https://www.thenaturalfarmer.org/submit-an-article

6. Edible Sea to Sky

Edible Sea to Sky is a locally-owned food publication dedicated to the food culture in the British Columbia region. This publication features content from Lillooet, Pemberton, Whistler, Squamish, Britannia Beach, and Lions Bay. It is currently seeking stories about crucial regional food advocates, innovation, and unique traditions that are being preserved. Edible Sea to Sky pays $0.35 CAD per word for 700 to 1,800-word pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://edibleseatosky.com/editorial/

7. Edible Santa Barbara

Edible Santa Barbara is a quarterly publication celebrating the exceptional local farming, wine, and food culture in Santa Barbara County. It explores what Santa Barbara offers in terms of events, producers, farmers, and restaurants. Edible Santa Barbara is looking for vibrant pieces that bring food and drinks culture to life. Whether it’s a behind-the-scenes piece of a popular chef or a farmer’s profile, they want articles that engage, inform, and inspire their readers. They pay between $50 and $200 per published piece, depending on the article’s length, which ranges from 900 to 2,000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://ediblesantabarbara.com/submission-guidelines/

8. Pipette

Established by Rachel Signer, Pipette is a global magazine dedicated to wine production, culture, and the associated lifestyle. While they concluded their print option in series 10, writers can still pitch to their ebook series and digital newsletter titled “Sangiovese + Sediment.” They accept memoirs, journalism, and essays that connect with the natural wine world. Pipette accepts 200 to 400-word pitches and pays between $50 and $100 for published pieces.

Submission guidelines: https://pipettemagazine.com/pitchingguidelines

9. Epicurious

Epicurious is a popular digital food publication that provides cooking guides, kitchen tips, and recipes for home cooks. Besides recipes, it also helps home chefs equip their kitchens with the right appliances, ingredients, and furnishings via their “Well Equipped” publication. Pitches for Epicurious should be about trends, ingredients, cocktails, and cooking techniques. For Well Equipped, you can pitch a unique tabletop item, product, or tool. The published articles are between 300 and 500 words long, and reports indicate that they pay $0.44 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.epicurious.com/expert-advice/epicurious-and-well-equipped-pitching-guidelines-article

10. Edible East Bay

Edible East Bay is a popular quarterly food magazine covering the culinary community, farming, and seasonal food in the East Bay region. This publication is a member of Edible Communities, Inc., and it accepts traditional stories highlighting local chefs, food artisans, farmers, and the use of sustainable resources. They accept 500 to 1,500-word articles and pay between $50 and $150 for your first published piece.

Submission guidelines: https://edibleeastbay.com/guidelines-for-contributors/

11. Final Gravity

Final Gravity is a unique beer zine dedicated to sharing human-centered, personal stories about the beer culture. Unlike other publications, this zine avoids business reporting and industry news. Instead, it accepts stories that focus on the communities, places, people, and cultural intersections via beer. They are looking for pieces on industry issues from a personal perspective, as well as immersive pieces on beer producers, destinations, and ingredients. They pay between $0.15 and $0.25 per word, and their features are over 1,400 words long.

Submission guidelines: https://www.finalgravityzine.com/write-for-us

12. Wine Cellar Door

Wine Cellar Door is a popular online guide and directory dedicated to wine tourism. This guide helps users plan visits, compare, and discover wine tasting rooms and vineyards in the United Kingdom. Wine Cellar Door’s editorial team commissions itineraries and regional features of a unique wine-producing place. They also accept thematic pieces around a moment or a question in the history of the U.K. wine industry. The commissioned articles are between 600 and 1,500 words long, and they pay £0.25 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://winecellardoor.com/writers-creators/

13. Fresh Cup

Fresh Cup is a top educational and storytelling hub for the tea and coffee industries. This publication equips tea and coffee professionals with the inspiration, insights, and skills needed to succeed in the industry. They’re searching for pieces focused on coffee retail, marketing, sustainability, and market trends. They prioritize pieces that are inspiring, insightful, and educational. Their published pieces are over 700 words long, and they pay $250 per article.

Submission guidelines: https://freshcup.com/resources/write-for-us/

14. Houstonia

Houstonia is a vibrant daily digital and monthly print publication covering lifestyle, culture, and news of the Greater Houston area. It serves as a comprehensive lifestyle, entertainment, and news guide that covers a range of topics, including local dining and beer/wine culture in the region. You can pitch to their “Eat & Drink” section, which covers everything from food culture to wine, beer, coffee shops, and breweries. Their rate for both print and digital pieces is $0.50 per word, but they have been known to pay $1 per word for long-form stories.

Submission guidelines: https://www.houstoniamag.com/writers-guidelines

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Karoki is a full-time freelance writer who passionately writes about how to make a killing as a writer. When he is not writing, he is a diehard lover of music, novels, and adventures. Connect with Karoki on Freelance Writing Jobs Worldwide and his personal website.

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