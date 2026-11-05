8 Freelance Writing Markets that Pay $1 Per Word, or More – by William Opar

Freelance writing is one of the most rewarding ways to earn a living, especially when you land high-paying gigs.

Although many beginners start with low-paying gigs, established writers understand that there are markets, businesses, or publications that offer competitive payments for well-researched, engaging, and original content. But the challenge every writer is grappling with is where to find these lucrative opportunities and how to strategically position themselves for success.

I guess this is your struggle, too. Right?

In this article, I have researched and compiled 8 freelance writing markets that’ll pay you $1 per word, and even more. Your duty is to attentively read their submission guidelines and deliver quality and engaging articles or pieces that resonate with their audience.

Mother Jones

Mother Jones is a nonprofit organization with a primary focus on investigative news. They are looking for stories that teach readers something they did not already know. These stories span from dark forces wrapping an issue or affecting a community, to a unique solution, to some disturbing problems. They pay $1.75 per word for print and $0.75 per word for online.

Submission guidelines: https://www.motherjones.com/contribute/writer-guidelines/

Nieman Reports

Nieman Reports is a website and quarterly print publication covering thought leadership journalism. They’re currently looking for pitches focused on deeply reported feature stories that offer insight and analysis on the challenges and opportunities facing journalism. The stories run from 1200 to 3000 words, or more. They pay $1 per word for feature stories.

Submission guidelines: https://niemanreports.org/about-nieman-reports/how-to-pitch-nieman-reports/

Audubon Magazine

Audubon Magazine is a publication that uses explanatory and advocacy journalism, photography, and illustration to display the joy and wonder of birds. They are interested in stories that inform their audience about the natural world, inspire them to take care of the world, and “motivate them to take action on their behalf.” Their editors are looking for shorter stories, 1,200 words or less, for both the quarterly print magazine and the website. They’re also accepting pitches for long-form features and reporting or personal essays ranging from 1,500 to 4,000 words. They pay $1 per word for longer essays, and $1.50 per word for features both in print and online.

Submission guidelines: https://www.audubon.org/news/how-pitch-stories-audubon

STAT

STAT is a news publication focused on delivering trusted, tough-minded journalism on varied enterprises, including medicine, public health, health tech, science, hospitals, and insurance. They accept pitches for stories that are smart, compelling, original reporting that helps the readers to explore the world of health, medicine, and scientific discovery – stories that draw readers inside research labs, hospitals, and biotech companies. Their pitching guidelines report payment rates of $1 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.statnews.com/pitch-guidelines/

BrainFacts

BrainFacts is a digital publication led by an editorial board of leading neuroscientists who strive to deliver accurate, accessible, and scientific information about the brain and nervous system. They are accepting pitches from freelance science writers and journalists for story ideas about the brain and nervous system. The scope of story ideas must revolve around music and the brain, vaccines and the brain, and the aging brain. They pay $1 per word.

Submission guidelines: https://www.brainfacts.org/about/how-to-pitch-to-brainfacts

IEEE Spectrum

IEEE Spectrum is a magazine focused on “keeping people informed about major developments in technology, engineering, and science.” They publish engineering stories ranging from, but not limited to, news, features, infographics, Q&A’s, and book excerpts. They pay $1.25 per word for feature stories running from 2000 to 4000 words.

Submission guidelines: https://spectrum.ieee.org/guidelines-freelancers

The Blacklight

The Blacklight is the NY Amsterdam News investigative unit. They accept pitches from journalists based in New York City, but are also open to working with journalists from outside the region. They pay $1 per word for medium-length articles, 800-1500 words, and $2 per word for long-form articles, 1500+ words.

Submission guidelines: https://amsterdamnews.com/work-with-us/

Medscape

Medscape is a publication focused on stories related to medicine and medical research. They accept pitches for engaging stories that mirror the practice of medicine. The stories span from innovative patient care solutions to the routine challenges faced by staff in the workplace. The stories can be in varied formats, including news features, profiles, Q&As, or in-depth narratives. Reports indicate a competitive project-based payment rate of $1 per word, or more.

Submission guidelines: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/how-pitch-stories-medscape-guide-journalists-2025a1000d00?form=fpf

RELATED

William Opar is a Social Scientist and an expert Blogger who helps brands to grow their businesses and earn real money. He’s a freelance contributor to WritersWeekly and a savvy writer on LinkedIn. Feel free to contact him for high-quality freelance writing services. Get in touch via LinkedIn.

HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?

Angela is not only the publisher of WritersWeekly.com. She is President & CEO of BookLocker.com,

a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.

QUERY LETTERS THAT WORKED! Real Queries That Landed $2K+ Writing Assignments

Peek over the shoulders of highly successful freelance writers to see how they earn thousands per article! The query letter is the key!

In these pages, you'll find real query letters that landed real assignments for national magazines, websites, and corporations.



Also includes: